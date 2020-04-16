Local brewers address the obstacles facing the craft beer business during Bottles' new Thursday roundtable series

is helping support the local craft brewing industry with their new series, "Beer & Bottles Talk." Each Thursday, they'll go live with a brewer or beer personality to discuss topics like pivoting to takeout-only service and what the community can do to help their businesses.This Thurs. April 16 features Chris Brown fromandand Austin Kroll from. Next Thursday,Christophe Perdu will join the show.The discussion will start at 6 p.m. on Instagram Live @shopbottles.