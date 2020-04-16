Thursday, April 16, 2020
Local brewers address the obstacles facing the craft beer business during Bottles' new Thursday roundtable series
by Parker Milner
on Thu, Apr 16, 2020 at 3:18 PM
is helping support the local craft brewing industry with their new series, "Beer & Bottles Talk." Each Thursday, they'll go live with a brewer or beer personality to discuss topics like pivoting to takeout-only service and what the community can do to help their businesses.
This Thurs. April 16 features Chris Brown from Holy City Brewing
and Baker and Brewer
and Austin Kroll from King's Calling Brewing Co
. Next Thursday, Palmetto Brewing Co.'s
Christophe Perdu will join the show.
The discussion will start at 6 p.m. on Instagram Live @shopbottles.
