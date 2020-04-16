Support the Charleston City Paper | New Video

Eat

Thursday, April 16, 2020

Local brewers address the obstacles facing the craft beer business during Bottles' new Thursday roundtable series

Beer talk

Posted by Parker Milner on Thu, Apr 16, 2020 at 3:18 PM

Bottles Beverage Superstore is helping support the local craft brewing industry with their new series, "Beer & Bottles Talk." Each Thursday, they'll go live with a brewer or beer personality to discuss topics like pivoting to takeout-only service and what the community can do to help their businesses.

This Thurs. April 16 features Chris Brown from Holy City Brewing and Baker and Brewer and Austin Kroll from King's Calling Brewing Co. Next Thursday, Palmetto Brewing Co.'s Christophe Perdu will join the show.

The discussion will start at 6 p.m. on Instagram Live @shopbottles. 
Topics: Beer, Events

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS