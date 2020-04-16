Firefly Distillery approved for hand sanitizer production to help combat the coronavirus

Charleston's oldest distillery is pivoting their operations to help meet the growing demand for hand sanitizer. Starting Friday,will offer half gallons of hand sanitizer for $25 at their new Park Circle location on Spruill Avenue. Patrons will be limited to one bottle per purchase.“We care deeply about those affected by COVID-19 and have been working with the community to help however we can by hosting a blood drive and local food trucks daily,” says co-owner Scott Newitt. “All the while, we have been hard at work to meet the increasing demand for hand sanitizer with a focus on first responders and the community at large. We are pleased to now be able to offer it starting this week.”In order to pivot their production, the distillery had to learn the ins-and-outs of permitting to ensure they were compliant with Federal Drug Administration (FDA) and Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) regulations.Firefly is shifting their alcohol production but are still selling their spirits in the airstream in front of the distillery from 12-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.