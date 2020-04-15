These family meal deals are making Charleston takeout more convenient (and affordable) during the coronavirus pandemic

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Whole rotisserie chickens are just $15 at Herd Provisions
As we approach a full month since our favorite local restaurants were fully open for dine-in services, it's becoming increasingly difficult to come up with new crowd-pleasing recipes to satisfy the family.
You know from our list of 200+ Charleston establishments
that have converted to take out and delivery that there are plenty of options as you start to lose momentum in the kitchen. In addition, we've found the restaurants that are taking it a step further by offering convenient and affordable family meal deals to get you and yours excited about dinner.
Oh, and we bet there will be some leftovers for lunch the next day.
Feed a crowd with Edmund's Oast's
"picnic packages." During the week, grab an eight-piece fried chicken dinner with three sides and a 32-ounce growler of beer for $30. Friday through Sunday, they're serving that plus two Italian sandwiches, executive chef Bob Cook's spicy pimento cheese and crackers, a crunchy salad, six cookies, and three bottles of wine for $125.
Herd Provisions
is selling whole rotisserie chickens for just $15. Reserve yours by calling 843-637-4145.
Martin's Bar-B-Cue Joint
has families of 4-6 covered with two meal options that can be served hot or cold. Grab a pound of smoked pork shoulder ($33) or smoked sliced brisket ($38), both of which come with one pint each of mac and cheese, baked beans, and coleslaw along with six buns and a gallon of iced tea.
click to enlarge
Frothy Beard Brewing Company
-
Provided
-
Zombie Bob's pizza is available at Frothy Beard Brewing Company
has two daily family-style specials for those looking for food and some beers to go. For just $35 you can get two 16 inch one topping pizzas with your choice of breadsticks, cheesesticks, or cheese-stuffed pretzels OR one 16 inch two topping pizza, your choice of breadsticks, cheesesticks, or cheese-stuffed pretzels, and your choice of a four or six pack to go.
On Sundays, look out for Frothy Beard's pasta family meal specials — this weekend's offering features three meat lasagna, salad, eight mini cannolis, and a crowler of your choice for just $38.
Estadio
is serving a whole chicken dinner for four with sides for $90.
Cuban Gypsy Pantry
is offering family meals featuring Cuban and Latin favorites like carne asada, lomo saltado, and coconut shrimp. Choose one of two options
which can serve up to six people.
Rosebay,
a new service from Thurston Southern Catering, offers family meals that feed four people. Look for entrees like roasted chicken pot pie, steakhouse chili, and make-at-home taco kits, which are available for pick up or delivery. Order online
or by calling (843) 352-2099.
Did we miss your favorite take out family-style meal? This list will be constantly updated so send your suggestions to parker@charlestoncitypaper.com