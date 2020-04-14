Support the Charleston City Paper | New Video

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Two Charleston beer festivals have been rescheduled due to the coronavirus

Rescheduled is better than canceled, right?

Posted by Parker Milner on Tue, Apr 14, 2020 at 4:26 PM

FACEBOOK
Chucktown Brewdown and Charleston Beer Fest have both been rescheduled due to the coronavirus.

Hosted by Fam's Brewing Co., Chucktown Brewdown features over 100 beers and a homebrewing competition judged by Justin Famulari (Fam’s Brewing Co), Ryan Coker (Revelry Brewing), and Dustin Wilson (Dockery’s). The event, which was supposed to take place on Sat. April 18, will now be held on July 25 from 1-5 p.m.

Breweries, food trucks, and homebrewers gather at Riverfront Park in North Charleston annually for the Charleston Beer Fest, which will now take place in September instead of May due to COVID-19.

Rest assured — while Charleston beer lovers patiently wait for these festivals to commence the participating homebrewers will surely be perfecting their competition-worthy creations. 
Topics: Beer, Events, Festivals

