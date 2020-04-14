Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Two Charleston beer festivals have been rescheduled due to the coronavirus
Rescheduled is better than canceled, right?
Posted
by Parker Milner
on Tue, Apr 14, 2020 at 4:26 PM
Topics: Beer, Events, Festivals
click to enlarge
Chucktown Brewdown
and Charleston Beer Fest
have both been rescheduled due to the coronavirus.
Hosted by Fam's Brewing Co.
, Chucktown Brewdown features over 100 beers and a homebrewing competition judged by Justin Famulari (Fam’s Brewing Co), Ryan Coker (Revelry Brewing), and Dustin Wilson (Dockery’s). The event, which was supposed to take place on Sat. April 18, will now be held on July 25 from 1-5 p.m.
Breweries, food trucks, and homebrewers gather at Riverfront Park in North Charleston annually for the Charleston Beer Fest, which will now take place in September instead of May due to COVID-19.
Rest assured — while Charleston beer lovers patiently wait for these festivals to commence the participating homebrewers will surely be perfecting their competition-worthy creations.
Tags: beer, homebrewing, charleston beer fest, chucktown brewdown, Image