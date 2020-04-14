Learn how to make dumplings with a virtual class from Sarah’s Dumps this Sunday

click to enlarge
Keely Laughlin/Provided
Sarah Williams-Scalise makes her dumplings in her family's home kitchen
Sarah Williams-Scalise and her husband Nathan started Sarah’s Dumps
last October after realizing that her homemade dumplings could have more widespread popularity than she initially thought when she brought them to a potluck dinner with coworkers. Shortly thereafter, Williams-Scalise, who was born in South Korea, put out a poll on social media
asking if people would want to purchase her dumplings. She received a resounding vote of confidence when voters overwhelmingly answered yes.
Six months later, the insurance-agent-by-day finds herself at home like the rest of Charleston debating where to go with a concept that clearly has legs. Williams-Scalise followed up her first Sarah’s Dumps pop-up at Fatty’s Beer Works with monthly appearances at other local breweries, but the coronavirus pandemic forced her to cancel plans for the coming months.
People need their dumplings though, right? Fear not, Charleston, Williams-Scalise is helping you make your very own Sarah’s Dumps this Sunday (April 19) at 4 p.m. during a virtual dumpling-making class. Here’s how it works — send an email to sarahsdumps@gmail.com
and request to join the private Facebook group "Sarah’s Dump-Making Virtual Class
.” A list of ingredients needed to make Williams-Scalise's traditional dumplings will be sent to attendees prior to the event.
"I just don't want to lose that interaction with people," says Williams-Scalise, who initially continued selling dumplings after the coronavirus pandemic forced closures.
"We sold 1,000 dumplings in one weekend," Williams-Scalise reveals. "It didn't feel right to take away business from the restaurants, so we decided to stop selling for now and donated the money we made to groups like "'Pay It Forward
.'"
Williams-Scalise says the ingredients for the traditional dumplings should be easy to find — think ground beef, pork, ginger, and soy sauce. "These dumplings are low cost and we will show people how to flash freeze them so you don't have to cook the 100 dumplings the recipe calls for all at once. Making dumplings is a kid friendly activity that will give people something to do during this time."