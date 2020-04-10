Support the Charleston City Paper | New Video

Eat

Friday, April 10, 2020

Black Food Fridays hopes to create a movement for black-owned restaurants reeling from coronavirus closures

#BlackFoodFridays

Posted by Parker Milner on Fri, Apr 10, 2020 at 4:41 PM

KJ Kearney launched Black Food Fridays on April 5, stemming from a desire to help black-owned restaurants struggling through the coronavirus pandemic. Kearney's message is simple: Order from black-owned restaurants on Friday and post about it using the hashtag #BlackFoodFridays. Kearney is also asking for submissions via direct message to the Instagram account @blackfoodfridays.

You might already know Kearney as the founder of Red Rice Day in Charleston, creator a recent map of black-owned restaurants in town in February, and a contributor to the City Paper, among other things.

City Paper: When did you get the idea for Black Food Fridays?

KJ Kearney: When COVID-19 first hit, I threw out a bunch of links on Twitter to black-owned restaurants to help them drum up business. I sent the links to a friend of mine, and she said I had a platform and had to be responsible about how I use it. My idea was to create a hashtag that lived outside of me. I wanted to create awareness around the fact that some of these black businesses might never recover.
Related Charleston Wine + Food tells the story of three beloved local restaurants with a Soul Stroll: 'We ain't going nowhere'
Charleston Wine + Food tells the story of three beloved local restaurants with a Soul Stroll
'We ain't going nowhere'
You cannot tell the full story of Charleston, South Carolina without mentioning the people who, quite literally, built the foundation on which this hub of hospitality and tourism sits. Whether you're talking about 1670 or 1970, we were here.
By K.J. Kearney
Features

click to enlarge Kearney - FILE
  • File
  • Kearney
CP: What has the response been like so far?

KJ: What’s been happening is people are reaching out directly asking how they can help. They want to know what restaurants they should be ordering from. We received a big donation before I even set up a way to collect them. The most promising thing out of all this is that people have been sharing Black Food Fridays without knowing it was my thing. This thing is bigger than me, and I’m finding businesses all over the nation to amplify the initiative.

CP: What was your first local shout-out on Black Food Fridays? 

KJ: JA Moore's catering company Lillie Ollie was the first Charleston shout-out. We just started, and I’m interested to see what Charleston places people start mentioning.

CP: What are your future hopes for Black Food Fridays?

KK: I understand that every restaurant is going through it right now, but statistically showing, minority-owned restaurants do not have the same ability to recover from disasters. Black Food Fridays is for everyone who has the funds to support these restaurants. We cannot have a full culinary scene if all culinary arts and histories are not represented. I hope BFF will help these places get the credit they deserve.

Follow KJ on Instagram at at @kjbeenya and @blackfoodfridays.
Topics: Interviews, Restaurants

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS