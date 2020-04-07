T-shirt benefit raising money for Charleston Brewery District amid coronavirus closures

The David Aylor Law Offices are raising money for the Charleston Brewery District with a "Support Local" shirt. Since launching on April 1, the shirts have already raised more than $5,000 for employees of local breweries. It's available
for $26, with the net proceeds going towards Charleston Brewery District employees.
Margaret Stypa, who organized the fundraiser, said they were focusing on the Brewery District in an effort to focus attention on Brewery District workers affected by COVID-19-related closures.
The crew neck shirt features someone pouring a draft beer next to the Ravenel Bridge. The logo was designed in collaboration with Kelly Wills of Brain Flower Designs and the shirts will be printed by Johns Island's Better Image Group.
When Gov. Henry McMaster ordered that bar and restaurants close their dining rooms, breweries and tap rooms were affected too. The proceeds will be split evenly between the employees of Charleston Brewery District's breweries: Baker and Brewer, Revelry, Tradesman, Palmetto, Cooper River, Munkle, Fatty's, and Lo-Fi.
Show your support for the people that make breweries cool and order your shirt online now
.