Tuesday, April 7, 2020

T-shirt benefit raising money for Charleston Brewery District amid coronavirus closures

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Tue, Apr 7, 2020 at 4:02 PM

PROVIDED
The David Aylor Law Offices are raising money for the Charleston Brewery District with a "Support Local" shirt. Since launching on April 1, the shirts have already raised more than $5,000 for employees of local breweries. It's available for $26, with the net proceeds going towards Charleston Brewery District employees.
Related Tradesman Brewing Co. isn’t looking for handouts, they just want to pour you a beer: Go Fund Yourself
Tradesman Brewing Co. is one of the stops on the Brewery District's free trolley
Tradesman Brewing Co. isn’t looking for handouts, they just want to pour you a beer
Go Fund Yourself
Tradesman Brewing Co. co-owner Chris Winn wants Charleston beer lovers to know that their brewery is going to be just fine, despite recent loan troubles that halted their distribution for nearly four months. As reported by The Post and Courier, court documents show that Tradesman is facing foreclosure on a $840,000 loan. They do need some help, but Winn insists that they aren't looking for charity. They just want to pour you a beer.
By Parker Milner
Eat
Margaret Stypa, who organized the fundraiser, said they were focusing on the Brewery District in an effort to focus attention on Brewery District workers affected by COVID-19-related closures.

The crew neck shirt features someone pouring a draft beer next to the Ravenel Bridge. The logo was designed in collaboration with Kelly Wills of Brain Flower Designs and the shirts will be printed by Johns Island's Better Image Group. 
Related Downtown brewers launch the 'Brewery District' with a Seashore Rye Pale Ale collab: Drinking Buddies
EOBC's Cameron Read is one of half a dozen brewers collaborating on a Seashore Rye Pale Ale
Downtown brewers launch the 'Brewery District' with a Seashore Rye Pale Ale collab
Drinking Buddies
There is one attraction which will always lure local and tourist alike: beer.
By Jessie Hazard
Eat
When Gov. Henry McMaster ordered that bar and restaurants close their dining rooms, breweries and tap rooms were affected too. The proceeds will be split evenly between the employees of Charleston Brewery District's breweries: Baker and Brewer, Revelry, Tradesman, Palmetto, Cooper River, Munkle, Fatty's, and Lo-Fi.

Show your support for the people that make breweries cool and order your shirt online now

