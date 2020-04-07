T-shirt benefit raising money for Charleston Brewery District amid coronavirus closures

Tradesman Brewing Co. isn’t looking for handouts, they just want to pour you a beer

Go Fund Yourself

Tradesman Brewing Co. co-owner Chris Winn wants Charleston beer lovers to know that their brewery is going to be just fine, despite recent loan troubles that halted their distribution for nearly four months. As reported by The Post and Courier, court documents show that Tradesman is facing foreclosure on a $840,000 loan. They do need some help, but Winn insists that they aren't looking for charity. They just want to pour you a beer.

By Parker Milner

Eat