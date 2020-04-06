Hamby Catering opens pop-up store on Daniel Island with to-go family meals for your quarantine

click to enlarge Provided

The Market at Hamby on Daniel Island serves a selection of chef's casseroles

is opening a third location at 20 Fairchild Street for Daniel Island residents looking to stock up on food for their families during the coronavirus pandemic. The location is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will serve a menu featuring a selection of chef’s casseroles, soups, tea sandwiches, snacks, and other freezer-ready items including meatballs, crab cakes, and pulled pork.Hamby Catering is donating a portion of their proceeds toa local organization striving to feed the medical personnel at MUSC, Roper St. Francis, Trident Health, and the West Ashley testing facilities. In order to keep up with social distancing standards, the Market will be open-door with a credit card-only checkout to minimize contact during pick-ups.Patrons can place orders at the store or ahead of time by calling (843-725-4035). The pop-up location will remain open "until further notice," the company says.