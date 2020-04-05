Sunday night: Watch Charleston chef Justin Hunt on Beat Bobby Flay

click to enlarge Provided

Run out of shows to stream on Netflix? Tired ofreruns?On, local chefwill make an appearance on the Food Network's. Hunt, the head chef and food/beverage director athotel on Meeting Street, will take part the 10th episode of show's current, 24th, season. The episode matches Flay against two chefs with past experience working with him — Hunt previously spent time working at Flay’s Bar Americain restaurant.For those who have not seen, there are two rounds, starting with a showdown between the two chefs hoping to face Flay. The chefs are asked to use a secret ingredient of Flay's choosing to be the star of a dish in just 20 minutes. The winner then earns 45 minutes to cook their signature dish against the Food Network celebrity chef.On Sunday's episode,’s Ted Allen and chef Carla Hall will judge the first round between Hunt and Wesley True, who competed on season 13 of Bravo's. Support Hunt and the Holy City by tuning in for the episode entitled "Blast from the Past."