Zero Restaurant + Bar's "take out experience" featuring their Royale burger debuts Thurs. April 2

click to enlarge
-
Jonathan Boncek
-
Zero Restaurant + Bar's Royale with cheese
Miss the thrill of going out to eat? Zero Restaurant + Bar
wants to bring the experience to the comfort of your home with "The Royale Take Out Experience" featuring executive chef Vinson Petrillo's renowned Royale burger. Here's how it works — head to resy.com
to purchase your ticket for Thurs. April 2, Fri. April 3, or Sat. April 4. Each ticket includes two wagyu beef Royale burgers with cheese, one shared side dish, one bottle of wine, and a roll of toilet paper raided from the hotel's supply.
This royal take out treatment costs $101.80 plus gratuity, and 10 tickets will be sold each day. Guests can pay in advance online
, and the Zero Restaurant + Bar staff will help coordinate contact-free pick-ups between 12 and 2 p.m. the day of your dinner. This take out series will change weekly, and the restaurant has hinted at an experience featuring soft-shell crabs next weekend.