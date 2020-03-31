Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Made In-House: Fricase de Pollo with Spanglish's Lynda and Tomas Prado
Quarantine but make it delicious
by Parker Milner
on Tue, Mar 31, 2020 at 10:35 AM
Charleston chefs can't serve you in their dining rooms right now, but they can help you create some of their favorite dishes at home. In the coming days, while local spots remain closed, we will bring you new recipes from local chefs at your favorite Charleston restaurants.
Ruta Smith file photo
Tomas and Lynda Prado opened Spanglish in West Ashley last year
Fricase de Pollo
This traditional heartwarming dish makes for a healthy yet satisfying weekday dinner.
Ingredients
Chicken thighs
: 4
Garlic cloves
(peeled and smashed): 3
Fresh sour orange juice
(if not available, substitute equal parts orange juice and lime juice): 1 cup
Fresh oregano
: 1 small bunch
Extra virgin olive oil
: 2 ounces
Yellow onion
: 1
Green pepper
: 1
Garlic cloves
(minced): 3
Dried oregano
: 1 teaspoon
Dried cumin
: 1/2 teaspoon
Bay leaves
: 3
Dry white wine
: 1 cup
Crushed San Marzano tomatoes
: 12 ounces
Capers
(drained and rinsed): 2 ounces
Chicken stock
: 1 cup
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- Place chicken thighs in a roasting pan and season with salt and pepper. Top with the smashed garlic and fresh oregano. Pour the sour orange juice over the chicken and cover. Allow chicken to marinate in refrigerator for 2-3 hours. Remove from marinade and pat dry.
- Heat the olive oil in a dutch oven at medium high heat. Place the chicken thighs skin side down in oil until they are golden brown and well seared. Flip over and lower heat to medium low and cook on bottom for 1-2 minutes.
- Remove chicken from the dutch oven and hold in a large pan collecting the drippings that it will release. In the same dutch oven, add the onion and peppers and sweat until translucent with no color. Add the garlic and sweat. Next, add the dry spices (oregano, cumin, bay leaves) and cook until fragrant. About 1 minute.
- Add the white wine and deglaze the pan. Simmer for 2 minutes, allowing the alcohol to cook off. Add the tomatoes and capers, and cook down for about 1-2 minutes. Add the chicken stock and bring to a boil.
- Lower heat and allow to simmer for 30-40 minutes covered until cooked through. Check the sauce for seasoning and adjust with salt and pepper as necessary.
