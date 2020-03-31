Support the Charleston City Paper

Eat

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Made In-House: Fricase de Pollo with Spanglish's Lynda and Tomas Prado

Quarantine but make it delicious

Posted by Parker Milner on Tue, Mar 31, 2020 at 10:35 AM

click to enlarge Tomas and Lynda Prado opened Spanglish in West Ashley last year - RUTA SMITH FILE PHOTO
  • Ruta Smith file photo
  • Tomas and Lynda Prado opened Spanglish in West Ashley last year
Charleston chefs can't serve you in their dining rooms right now, but they can help you create some of their favorite dishes at home. In the coming days, while local spots remain closed, we will bring you new recipes from local chefs at your favorite Charleston restaurants.
Related Made In-House: Slow-cooker spicy white beans and greens with Pat Martin of Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint: Quarantine but make it delicious
Martin's Bar-B-Que's Pat Martin
Made In-House: Slow-cooker spicy white beans and greens with Pat Martin of Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint
Quarantine but make it delicious
Charleston chefs can't serve you in their dining rooms right now, but they can help you create some of their favorite dishes at home. In the coming days, while local spots remain closed, we will bring you new recipes from local chefs at your favorite Charleston restaurants.
By Parker Milner
Eat

Fricase de Pollo

This traditional heartwarming dish makes for a healthy yet satisfying weekday dinner.

Ingredients 

Chicken thighs: 4
Garlic cloves (peeled and smashed): 3
Fresh sour orange juice (if not available, substitute equal parts orange juice and lime juice): 1 cup
Fresh oregano: 1 small bunch
Extra virgin olive oil: 2 ounces
Yellow onion: 1
Green pepper: 1
Garlic cloves (minced): 3
Dried oregano: 1 teaspoon
Dried cumin: 1/2 teaspoon
Bay leaves: 3
Dry white wine: 1 cup
Crushed San Marzano tomatoes: 12 ounces
Capers (drained and rinsed): 2 ounces
Chicken stock: 1 cup
Salt and freshly ground black pepper

  • Place chicken thighs in a roasting pan and season with salt and pepper. Top with the smashed garlic and fresh oregano. Pour the sour orange juice over the chicken and cover. Allow chicken to marinate in refrigerator for 2-3 hours. Remove from marinade and pat dry.
  • Heat the olive oil in a dutch oven at medium high heat. Place the chicken thighs skin side down in oil until they are golden brown and well seared. Flip over and lower heat to medium low and cook on bottom for 1-2 minutes.
  • Remove chicken from the dutch oven and hold in a large pan collecting the drippings that it will release. In the same dutch oven, add the onion and peppers and sweat until translucent with no color. Add the garlic and sweat. Next, add the dry spices (oregano, cumin, bay leaves) and cook until fragrant. About 1 minute.
  • Add the white wine and deglaze the pan. Simmer for 2 minutes, allowing the alcohol to cook off. Add the tomatoes and capers, and cook down for about 1-2 minutes. Add the chicken stock and bring to a boil.
  • Lower heat and allow to simmer for 30-40 minutes covered until cooked through. Check the sauce for seasoning and adjust with salt and pepper as necessary.
Topics: Local Chefs

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS