Bull Street Gourmet and Artisan Meat Share classics reappear as restaurants get creative amid closures

Containers of BSG chicken salad ready for take out

Fans of now-defunct Charleston favoritesandcan get a taste of some of their throwbacks while we patiently await the return of dine-in service at local restaurants.co-owner Justin Croxall, who used to be in charge of the now-shuttered Bull Street Gourmet restaurants, says he’s bringing the famed BSG chicken salad to the Stems & Skins take-out menu."Our Stems & Skins sandwiches are their own totally different thing, but we mentioned bringing the BSG chicken salad back for a limited time to a couple people and they freaked out," explains Croxall. "I love the idea of bringing something back that will give us all a sense of normalcy." The chicken salad is available at $8 per pint, which Croxall says should be enough for two large sandwiches.Over at, chef Bob Cook is bringing back some of the sandwiches from his time at Artisan Meat Share, which used to occupy the Spring Street space where Malagon now serves Spanish tapas. Right now, Edmund’s Oast is offering the AMS Italian sandwich every day for $8. As time goes on, Cook plans to bring back other Artisan Meat Share classics.Stems & Skins is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for take out and curbside pick up, and Edmund’s Oast is offering take out and delivery from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.