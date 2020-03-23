Monday, March 23, 2020
Made In-House: Slow-cooker spicy white beans and greens with Pat Martin of Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint
Quarantine but make it delicious
by Parker Milner
on Mon, Mar 23, 2020 at 5:25 PM
Charleston chefs can't serve you in their dining rooms right now, but they can help you create some of their favorite dishes at home. In the coming days, while local spots remain closed, we will bring you new recipes from local chefs at your favorite Charleston restaurants.
Martin's Bar-B-Que's Pat Martin
Spicy White Beans and Greens
Set it and forget it. This slow cooker recipe is filled with pantry staples.
Ingredients
1 large onion diced
: 2 cups
Minced garlic
: 3 tablespoon
Oil
: 2 tablespoon
Smoked sausage, diced
: 1 pound
Cannellini beans, rinsed and drained:
Two 15.5 ounce cans
Diced tomatoes
: One 14.5 ounce can
Roughly chopped greens
(kale, collards, or mustard greens work best): 6 cups
Chicken stock
: 3 cups
Sugar
: 1 teaspoon
Spicy barbecue sauce of your choosing
: 1/4 cup
Salt to taste
- Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat.
- Add onions and garlic. Sauté about 5 minutes, or until onions start to sweat.
- Add smoked sausage, turn up the heat to medium high, and cook until sausage starts to brown, 5-10 more minutes.
- Put sausage mixture in the slow cooker and add beans, tomatoes, barbecue sauce, sugar, and stock. Set the slow cooker to high.
- Once the stew is hot, stir in the greens and set the slow cooker to low heat.
- Cook for at least 4 hours and add salt to taste.
