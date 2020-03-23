Made In-House: Slow-cooker spicy white beans and greens with Pat Martin of Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint

click to enlarge Provided

Martin's Bar-B-Que's Pat Martin

Spicy White Beans and Greens

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat.

Add onions and garlic. Sauté about 5 minutes, or until onions start to sweat.

Add smoked sausage, turn up the heat to medium high, and cook until sausage starts to brown, 5-10 more minutes.

Put sausage mixture in the slow cooker and add beans, tomatoes, barbecue sauce, sugar, and stock. Set the slow cooker to high.

Once the stew is hot, stir in the greens and set the slow cooker to low heat.

Cook for at least 4 hours and add salt to taste.

Set it and forget it. This slow cooker recipe is filled with pantry staples.: 2 cups: 3 tablespoon: 2 tablespoon: 1 poundTwo 15.5 ounce cans: One 14.5 ounce can(kale, collards, or mustard greens work best): 6 cups: 3 cups: 1 teaspoon: 1/4 cup