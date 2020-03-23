Monday, March 23, 2020
Become a mixologist in the comfort of your own home with Bottles' new recipe sharing program
Keep your gin up
Posted
by Parker Milner
on Mon, Mar 23, 2020 at 11:25 AM
Topics: Local Chefs
-
T. Ballard Lesemann
-
Bottles Beverage Superstore encourages patrons to place orders online
Want to try your hand at mixology during the quarantine? Mt. Pleasant’s Bottles Beverage Superstore
is giving you the tools with their “Bartending with Bottles” program. Starting on Mon. March 23, local bartenders will share a cocktail recipe or video on Bottles’ Facebook
and Instagram
pages. Bottles will then have all the individual ingredients needed for the drink packaged up into a kit and available for purchase online or via email at order@shopbottles.com
.
Here’s the list of participating bars and restaurants: The Gin Joint, Cane Rhum Bar, Doar Bros., Mex 1 Coastal Cantina, The Southern, Red Drum, Lowlife Bar, Babas on Cannon, Proof, Felix Cocktails et Cuisine, and Butcher & the Boar.
Craig Nelson, owner of Proof, is sharing the first recipe Monday, his shaken gin & tonic.
Just like our "Made In-House
" series, this program offers the chance to make the most out of your time cooped up in the house. This time next year, your homemade cocktails will be the talk of the neighborhood.
Tags: cocktails, local restaurants, coronavirus, mixology, Image