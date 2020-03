Become a mixologist in the comfort of your own home with Bottles' new recipe sharing program

T. Ballard Lesemann

Bottles Beverage Superstore encourages patrons to place orders online

Want to try your hand at mixology during the quarantine? Mt. Pleasant’sis giving you the tools with their “Bartending with Bottles” program. Starting on Mon. March 23, local bartenders will share a cocktail recipe or video on Bottles’ Facebook and Instagram pages. Bottles will then have all the individual ingredients needed for the drink packaged up into a kit and available for purchase online or via email atHere’s the list of participating bars and restaurants:Craig Nelson, owner of Proof, is sharing the first recipe Monday, his shaken gin & tonic.Just like our " Made In-House " series, this program offers the chance to make the most out of your time cooped up in the house. This time next year, your homemade cocktails will be the talk of the neighborhood.