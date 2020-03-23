Read an important note from Publisher Andy Brack

Eat

Monday, March 23, 2020

Become a mixologist in the comfort of your own home with Bottles' new recipe sharing program

Keep your gin up

Posted by Parker Milner on Mon, Mar 23, 2020

Bottles Beverage Superstore encourages patrons to place orders online - T. BALLARD LESEMANN
  • T. Ballard Lesemann
  • Bottles Beverage Superstore encourages patrons to place orders online

Want to try your hand at mixology during the quarantine? Mt. Pleasant’s Bottles Beverage Superstore is giving you the tools with their “Bartending with Bottles” program. Starting on Mon. March 23, local bartenders will share a cocktail recipe or video on Bottles’ Facebook and Instagram pages. Bottles will then have all the individual ingredients needed for the drink packaged up into a kit and available for purchase online or via email at order@shopbottles.com.

Here’s the list of participating bars and restaurants: The Gin Joint, Cane Rhum Bar, Doar Bros., Mex 1 Coastal Cantina, The Southern, Red Drum, Lowlife Bar, Babas on Cannon, Proof, Felix Cocktails et Cuisine, and Butcher & the Boar. Craig Nelson, owner of Proof, is sharing the first recipe Monday, his shaken gin & tonic.

Just like our "Made In-House" series, this program offers the chance to make the most out of your time cooped up in the house. This time next year, your homemade cocktails will be the talk of the neighborhood. 
Topics: Local Chefs

Tags: , , , ,

