Sunday, March 22, 2020
Made In-House: Cinnamon Toast Crunch sticky bun with Daps Breakfast & Imbibe's Jeremiah Schenzel
Quarantine but make it delicious
Posted
by Parker Milner
on Sun, Mar 22, 2020 at 8:11 AM
Charleston chefs can't serve you in their dining rooms right now, but they can help you create some of their favorite dishes at home. In the coming days, while local spots remain closed, we will bring you new recipes from local chefs at your favorite Charleston restaurants.
Ruta Smith
Daps' owners Nick Dowling and Jeremiah Schenzel
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Sticky Bun
Easy like Sunday morning. Wake up with this comforting spin on the classic you grew up craving.
Ingredients
Unsalted Butter:
1 pound
Maple Syrup:
2 cups
Vanilla Extract:
1 teaspoon
Ground Cinnamon:
1 teaspoon
King’s Sweet Hawaiian Rolls
: 1 package
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal, crushed:
4 cups
- Place butter into a medium saucepan on medium-low heat. Cook until browned.
- Remove butter from heat and slowly whisk in maple syrup, cinnamon, and vanilla.
- Split the Hawaiian rolls in half, but keep them intact on the sides. You will end up with two large sheets of Hawaiian rolls.
- Line an 8x12 cooking sheet with parchment and non stick spray.
- Ladle the syrup mixture into the pan to create an even layer. Sprinkle an even layer of the cinnamon toast crunch over the syrup mixture.
- Place one half of the Hawaiian rolls into the pan, cut side down. Repeat the process on the middle and top layers; syrup mixture, cinnamon toast crunch, Hawaiian rolls (think lasagna layers if you need a reference point).
- Use your hands or another pan to gently press the sticky bun down evenly.
- Cover with foil and bake in a preheated oven at 300 degrees for 7 minutes. Remove and let cool. Once cool, let it sit in the refrigerator overnight.
- To serve, flip the sticky bun onto a cutting board and portion into squares. Eat cold or reheat in the oven for 4-5 minutes.
