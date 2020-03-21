Read an important note from Publisher Andy Brack

Made In-House: Bramble Smash cocktail with Wild Common’s Simon Stilwell

Charleston chefs can't serve you in their dining rooms right now, but they can help you create some of their favorite dishes at home. In the coming days, while local spots remain closed, we will bring you new recipes from local chefs at your favorite Charleston restaurants.
Bramble Smash

It’s Saturday — time for a cocktail. According to Wild Common’s Simon Stilwell, this one is “a tasty, easy to do at-home cocktail that is very versatile.”

click to enlarge Wild Common's Bramble Smash - KIM GRAHAM
  • Kim Graham
  • Wild Common's Bramble Smash
Ingredients

Jam or preserves: 1 ounce

Lemon or lime juice: 1 ounce

Vodka or other preferred spirit: 1 and 1/2 ounces

Herb garnish (mint, thyme, or basil work best)
  • Mix jam, citrus, alcohol, and soda together in a shaker.

  • Shake, then pour over ice in a glass.

  • Garnish with herbs.
