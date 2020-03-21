Saturday, March 21, 2020
Made In-House: Bramble Smash cocktail with Wild Common’s Simon Stilwell
Quarantine but make it delicious
Posted
by Parker Milner
on Sat, Mar 21, 2020 at 3:51 PM
Charleston chefs can't serve you in their dining rooms right now, but they can help you create some of their favorite dishes at home. In the coming days, while local spots remain closed, we will bring you new recipes from local chefs at your favorite Charleston restaurants.
Topics: Local Chefs
Bramble Smash
It’s Saturday — time for a cocktail. According to Wild Common’s Simon Stilwell, this one is “a tasty, easy to do at-home cocktail that is very versatile.”
click to enlarge
Ingredients
Jam or preserves:
-
Kim Graham
-
Wild Common's Bramble Smash
1 ounce
Lemon or lime juice
: 1 ounce
Vodka or other preferred spirit
: 1 and 1/2 ounces
Herb garnish
(mint, thyme, or basil work best)
- Mix jam, citrus, alcohol, and soda together in a shaker.
- Shake, then pour over ice in a glass.
- Garnish with herbs.
Tags: Local chefs, recipes, brownies, restaurants, coronavirus, made in house, Image