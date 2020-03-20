Friday, March 20, 2020
Made In-House: Filipino adobo with Mansueta’s Nikko Cagalanan
Quarantine but make it delicious
by Parker Milner
Charleston chefs can't serve you in their dining rooms right now, but they can help you create some of their favorite dishes at home. In the coming days, while local spots remain closed, we will bring you new recipes from local chefs at your favorite Charleston restaurants.
Chicken Adobo with String Beans
This comforting dish is made for chilling on the couch with your favorite Netflix series on the screen.
Ingredients
Chicken Thighs:
2 pounds
Garlic
: 1 head, roughly chopped
Red Onion
: 1, thinly sliced
Ginger
: 1 tablespoon
Vinegar
: 1/2 cup
Soy Sauce
: 1/4 cup
Water
: 1 cup
Chicken Bouillon
: 1 tablespoon
Bay Leaves
: 5
Peppercorns
: 1 teaspoon
String Beans
: 3 cups
- Heat the pot over medium heat, add the oil, and saute the onions, garlic, and ginger until they soften and brown (about five minutes).
- Add the chicken, peppercorns, and bay leaves. Brown the chicken on all sides.
- Add the soy and vinegar and bring to a boil for 10 minutes.
- Add chicken bouillon and water. Cover and simmer for 30-40 minutes until the chicken is cooked through.
- Add the beans and cover for 8 minutes.
- Add salt and pepper to taste and serve with rice.
