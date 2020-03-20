Charleston farms, purveyors, and CSAs are options for fresh food to go amid COVID-19 closures

-
Provided
-

If social distancing has you rethinking your usual grocery store run, then you should check out the wide variety of local farms and CSAs offering pick-up and delivery of fresh, local goods.
Meats
Vital Mission Farm
, which normally distributes their pastured-raised turkeys, ducks, and chickens to restaurants, also has a delivery and pick-up option for regular consumers. Learn more and order online at vitalmissionfarm.com
.
Fili-West Farms
is open for on-farm pick-up of their poultry and pasture-raised eggs.
Keegan-Filion Farm
is still delivering their antibiotic and hormone-free meats. Sign up for delivery online
.
You can order online for home delivery from Wishbone Heritage Farms
.
Variety
Legare Farms
' rolling market will be set up on March 20-21 with veggies, eggs, and meats. Check their Facebook to stay-up-to-date with hours.
Get your herb fix at Sea Island Savory Herbs
on Johns Island.
Blue Pearl Farms
' nursery is open and they're bringing drive-thru blue crabs to the farm.
Boone Hall Farms
continues to host U-pick strawberry sessions with strict CDC-approved guidelines, which you can find on their Facebook
.
Brownswood Nursery
is open on Johns Island where you can peruse their wide variety of plants.
Hickory Bluff Berry Farm
's market is open, selling milk, meats, berries, local honey, and more.
You can arrange for plant pickups
from Newton Blueberry Farm
.
Dairy
Palmetto Pastures
will be out delivering their fresh eggs — be sure to check their Facebook for full details
.
Check in with Jeremiah Farm & Goat Dairy
to see if you can be added to their fresh goat milk list. If nothing else their Facebook is a great resource for baby goat videos.
Seafood
Grab today's fresh catch at both Abundant Seafood
locations (Shem Creek and Park Circle).
Crosby's Fish and Shrimp
remains open with normal hours and their food truck is at the ready with grab-and-go food.
North Charleston's Charlie Brown Seafood
is open with $5 meal deals
.
Shem Creek's Geechie Seafood
is open, promising some "beautiful large shrimp
."
You can also find Mount Pleasant Seafood
open on Shem Creek.