Read an important note from Publisher Andy Brack

Eat

Friday, March 20, 2020

Charleston farms, purveyors, and CSAs are options for fresh food to go amid COVID-19 closures

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Fri, Mar 20, 2020 at 5:36 PM

You can still visit Blue Pearl Farms' nursery (and be sure to checkout their drive-thru blue crabs - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • You can still visit Blue Pearl Farms' nursery (and be sure to checkout their drive-thru blue crabs
If social distancing has you rethinking your usual grocery store run, then you should check out the wide variety of local farms and CSAs offering pick-up and delivery of fresh, local goods.

Are we missing you from this list? Send details to connelly@charlestoncitypaper.com.

Meats

Vital Mission Farm, which normally distributes their pastured-raised turkeys, ducks, and chickens to restaurants, also has a delivery and pick-up option for regular consumers. Learn more and order online at vitalmissionfarm.com.

Fili-West Farms is open for on-farm pick-up of their poultry and pasture-raised eggs.

Keegan-Filion Farm is still delivering their antibiotic and hormone-free meats. Sign up for delivery online.

You can order online for home delivery from Wishbone Heritage Farms.

Variety

Legare Farms' rolling market will be set up on March 20-21 with veggies, eggs, and meats. Check their Facebook to stay-up-to-date with hours.

Get your herb fix at Sea Island Savory Herbs on Johns Island.

Blue Pearl Farms' nursery is open and they're bringing drive-thru blue crabs to the farm.

Boone Hall Farms continues to host U-pick strawberry sessions with strict CDC-approved guidelines, which you can find on their Facebook.

Brownswood Nursery is open on Johns Island where you can peruse their wide variety of plants.

Hickory Bluff Berry Farm's market is open, selling milk, meats, berries, local honey, and more.

You can arrange for plant pickups from Newton Blueberry Farm.

Dairy

Palmetto Pastures will be out delivering their fresh eggs — be sure to check their Facebook for full details.

Check in with Jeremiah Farm & Goat Dairy to see if you can be added to their fresh goat milk list. If nothing else their Facebook is a great resource for baby goat videos.

Seafood

Grab today's fresh catch at both Abundant Seafood locations (Shem Creek and Park Circle).

Crosby's Fish and Shrimp remains open with normal hours and their food truck is at the ready with grab-and-go food.

North Charleston's Charlie Brown Seafood is open with $5 meal deals.

Shem Creek's Geechie Seafood is open, promising some "beautiful large shrimp."

You can also find Mount Pleasant Seafood open on Shem Creek.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS