Thursday, March 19, 2020
Made In-House: Baking brownies with Wild Olive pastry chef DaVee Harned
Quarantine but make it delicious
Posted
by Parker Milner
on Thu, Mar 19, 2020 at 9:19 AM
Charleston chefs can't serve you in their dining rooms right now, but they can help you create some of their favorite dishes at home. In the coming days, while local spots remain closed, we will bring you new recipes from local chefs at your favorite Charleston restaurants.
Brownies
click to enlarge
We could all use a brownie right now right? Here's how DaVee Harned from Wild Olive makes hers.
Ingredients
Flour:
1 and 1/4 cups
Salt:
1 teaspoon
Cocoa Powder:
2 tablespoons
Dark Chocolate:
11 ounces
Butter:
1 cup
Sugar:
1 and 1/2 cups
Brown Sugar:
1/2 cup
Eggs:
5
Vanilla:
2 teaspoons
- Preheat the oven to 350 Fahrenheit.
- Sift the flour, salt, and cocoa powder together and set aside.
- Using a double boiler, melt the chocolate and butter.
- Remove from the heat and whisk in the sugars until well combined.
- Add half the eggs to the mixture until combined.
- Add the remaining eggs and vanilla and mix until combined. Do not over beat the batter, it will make the brownies cakey.
- Fold in the flour mixture until just a bit of the flour mixture is visible.
- Bake in a 9x13 for about 30 minutes or until a tooth pick comes out clean.
