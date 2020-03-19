Made In-House: Baking brownies with Wild Olive pastry chef DaVee Harned

Brownies

DaVee Harned

Preheat the oven to 350 Fahrenheit.

Sift the flour, salt, and cocoa powder together and set aside.

Using a double boiler, melt the chocolate and butter.

Remove from the heat and whisk in the sugars until well combined.

Add half the eggs to the mixture until combined.

Add the remaining eggs and vanilla and mix until combined. Do not over beat the batter, it will make the brownies cakey.

Fold in the flour mixture until just a bit of the flour mixture is visible.

Bake in a 9x13 for about 30 minutes or until a tooth pick comes out clean.

We could all use a brownie right now right? Here's how DaVee Harned from Wild Olive makes hers.1 and 1/4 cups1 teaspoon2 tablespoons11 ounces1 cup1 and 1/2 cups1/2 cup2 teaspoons