Just because you're quarantined doesn't mean you can't enjoy a delicious meal. We love supporting local businesses and our friends in F&B, but also want to keep any germs to ourselves. So, have it both ways by ordering take out. Here are some local favorites that have beefed up their delivery and take out offerings.
We're updating this list. Have a tip for us? Email lauren@charlestoncitypaper.com
Last updated March 18 at 6:06 p.m.
Originally posted Monday, March 16 at 12:08 p.m.
Delivery
Door Dash
and GrubHub
are offering a no-contact option for their deliveries. However, you may want to call and order directly from the restaurant — these services, including Uber Eats, take a cut from the delivery.
Uber Eats
is doing a $0 delivery fee, which includes favorites like Daps Breakfast & Imbibe
, Coleman Public House,
and Semilla.
Xiao Bao Biscuit
is offering take out and delivery through Uber Eats with a no-contact option. They even have added a phone number, so you know they're serious: call (843) 743-3486 to place your take out order.
Starting on Tues., March 17, Renzo
will be offering only take out and delivery options.
Hamby Catering
has created a delivery meal for a family of four, allowing for no-contact ordering. Each meal costs $50 for a family of four, and the free deliveries are made between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Items are delivered to the front door and payment can be made over the phone at (843) 725-4035.
Félix Cocktails et Cuisine
is accepting delivery orders on Uber Eats.
Hustle Smoothie Bar
is offering delivery
through Uber Eats, Door Dash, and Grub Hub, but also are doing curbside pick up and online ordering
for their entire menu. (You can also always call ahead!) Just include in the notes you want curbside pick up, information about your car, and when you'll be there to pick your order up. They are also offering buy four get one free of their prepped smoothie cups
if you want to stock up for your work from home grind.
Gnome Cafe
is dishing up healthy meals and smoothies with Uber Eats delivery and curbside pick up options. Order online or call in and add CURBSIDE as a special instruction.
Basic Kitchen
is stocked up with special takeaway bowls, both freezable and microwaveable. You can order bowls via Doordash and Postmates.
Summerville's Palmetto Flats
is offering delivery via DoorDash and curbside to-go so you can enjoy at home.
Famulari's Pizzeria
and Fam's Brewing Co.
are doing takeout and delivery only, is there anything better than pizza delivered to your door?
The Brick
is doing take out and delivery via Uber Eats.
Yo Bo
Park Circle has extended its hours for Uber Eats delivery and both Yo Bo locations (Park Circle and O.G. West Ashley) are doing takeout options.
Holy Sticks
and Park Circle Creamery
have partnered to get you your quarantine sweet snacks. They are offering delivery from 4 to 8 p.m. and may extend those hours. They are both offering curbside pick up as well.
The Exchange
at Edmund's Oast will deliver wine downtown and curbside pick up for everyone else. They are also offering ten percent off all wine, with 15 percent off for food and bev employees.
Martin's Bar-B-Que
on James Island is on DoorDash and will bring your brisket and all the fixins (or whatever you order) right to your car with curbside pickup.
Huriyali
is doing takeout and delivery through ChowNow and their website.
Park Pizza
is slingin' McParks and the Wrath of Bahn pizzas for delivery and pick up, although they ask if you order in store that you wait outside until the pizza is ready.
Ted's Butcher Block
is offering takeout and delivery of their meat and savory treats. Order via phone, email, or through their website.
Mellow Mushroom
Mount Pleasant is offering free delivery through the end of March with Door Dash. Mellow Mushroom North Charleston
is also offering delivery and to-go.
All locations of East Bay Deli
are open for take out and delivery. They have their own delivery drivers, so order through their website, they're also offering 10 percent off online orders using the code 10PERCENT.
Kees Kitchen
on Folly Road is doing delivery during their normal hours – 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. during the week, until 3 a.m. on the weekends, through Uber Eats, Grubhub, and Postmates.
Benny Palmetto's
and Benny Ravello's
are both open for take out and delivery (on Uber Eats and Grub Hub), so you can get enough pie to feed your small quarantined army.
All three Boxcar Betty's
locations (North Charleston, West Ashley, and Mount Pleasant) are offering fried chicken sandwiches, kids meals (chicken tenders, juice box, and a fruit cup), sides, and salads through Uber Eats.
You can get your biscuit fix with Maple Street Biscuits
, available via UberEats and DoorDash, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. They are also offering takeout and curbside pickup.
Mt. Pleasant's Primo Hoagies
has delivery via DoorDash, Uber Eats, and GrubHub, and they may start delivering themselves if those services are overwhelmed. They will also offer takeout which you can order online.
All Charleston area Verde locations
are now offering free delivery.
843 Korean BBQ
and Sushi House is offering delivery via ChowNow.
Aji Asian Bistro
offers delivery via DoorDash.
Andolini's
is offering delivery via DoorDash, as well as takeout and curbside pick up.
King of Pops
is offering free no-contact pop delivery and selling discounted tokens for future use at signature carts and cases of King of Pups for furry family members. Order online
.
Red Orchids
is offering delivery and carry out. Call (843)573-8787 to order.
Order delivery or to-go orders from Babas on Cannon
which has a special menu and their very own app.
Sticky Fingers
locations are offering delivery and takeout options.
Mt. Pleasant and Daniel Island's Wasabi locations
are offering delivery via UberEats, ChowNow, and DoorDash. Call- and walk-in orders for takeout are also an option.
Mosaic Catering + Events
is offering family-style meals for just $25 with free delivery. The facility is open for curbside pickup as well. Call (843) 388-1490 to learn more.
Athens Restaurant
is offering delivery via GrubHub.
Baroni's Pizza
is on UberEats.
Get your Bon Banh Mi
fix by ordering on UberEats.
The Daily
is delivering their full menu via DoorDash. You can also order fresh bread, local eggs, and wine.
Get those award-winning salads from California Dreaming
via GrubHub.
Both Saveurs du Monde
locations are offering delivery via UberEats and DoorDash as well as no-contact curbside pickup.
Carmella's Cafe & Dessert Bar
is offering free delivery of sweet treats to those who live on the peninsula.
You can get your salad and sandwich fix by ordering from Circe's Grotto
on UberEats.
You can get to-go 'zas from both Crust Wood Fired Pizza
locations and Summerville's spot offers delivery via UberEats, ChowNow, and DoorDash.
Mt. Pleasant's Cuoco Pazzo
is offering delivery via DoorDash and Postmates.
Daniel Island Grille
(both locations) delivers via ChowNow.
Dashi
serves up their goods via UberEats and DoorDash.
Duck Donuts
delivers their tasty treats through delivery services like GrubHub, Postmates, and UberEats.
Dukes Barbecue
is on UberEats and GrubHub.
Eli's Table
has delivery through UberEats. Additional Charleston Hospitality Group restaurants serving up the goods through UberEats include Tabbuli Grill
, which is offering two Fresh Lamb Pitas w/ fries for $19.99; JohnKing Grill & Bar
, serving up wild game burgers like ostrich and bison; and HonkyTonk Saloon
delivering to Summerville and Ladson.
Get your fried seafood fix from Ellis Creek Fish Camp
, offering delivery via UberEats and GrubHub.
You can find Food on Spruill
on UberEats.
DoorDash will bring Gala Desserts
to your door.
Garage 75
is on UberEats, GrubHub, and DoorDash.
Glazed Gourmet
donuts is scratching your donut itch on UberEats.
Vegans and vegetarians will be happy to hear that you can get all the best plant-based foods from Gnome Cafe
via UberEats. If you place a to-go coffee order you'll get a bag of counterculture beans on the house.
Graze Restaurant
's menu is available via UberEats.
Ichiban Steakhouse
delivers through DoorDash and UberEats.
You can peruse all of King Claw
's juicy seafood options on UberEats.
Get your steampunk food fix with Krazy Owls
, available on DoorDash.
Folly's Loggerhead's
is delivering their beach eats "island-wide."
Lowlife Bar
is on UberEats.
Get dinner for the whole family from Mario's Peruvian Chicken
, available on UberEats.
Get barbecue from Melvin's
, available on UberEats and DoorDash.
Get fresh eats from Maudellz
on UberEats (and read all about her in this week's cover story
).
Daniel Island's Mphishi
is on UberEats and DoorDash.
Both Nana's locations
are on DoorDash, UberEats, and Postmates.
Get One Love Jamaican Cuisine
on DoorDash and GrubHub.
Page's Okra Grill
is delivering their Southern fare.
Persimmon Cafe
is on UberEats and Doordash.
Purlieu
is on Postmates and UberEats. Our restaurant critic thinks you should get the chicken supreme.
Queology
is serving up their 'que on UberEats.
Get Saffron's
goods via ChowNow, UberEats, and Postmates.
Sarah's Dumps
are delivering. Read about the homegrown company in our profile of the biz
.
You can get bites from Savi Cucina + Wine Bar
through DoorDash.
Bites and sips from Sena Cafe
are available through UberEats.
Slice Co.
is on UberEats and DoorDash.
Get your Smoky Oak Taproom
fix through UberEats and ChowNow.
Spanglish
is on UberEats. You can also call for curbside pickup.
All the bar food you want is available from The Basement
on UberEats.
All Toast locations
are on UberEats.
Did someone say chicken fingers? Get your Kickin' Chicken
fix from DoorDash and UberEats.
Use UberEats or DoorDash to order from Cuban Gypsy Pantry
, either downtown or in North Charleston. You can also pre-order empanadas and quarts of soup, proteins, and beans to be cooked later.
Both the downtown and Nexton locations of D'allesandro's
are doing delivery and take out - bring your own honey.
Curbside and Takeout
Take out Indaco
and The Macintosh
are also offering 10 percent off, and guests can pick up curbside.
Grace & Grit's Grit Counter
is serving up grits and more, every day from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Order takeout seafood from Vickery's Bar & Grill
.
Vicious Biscuit
has a drive-thru. Hop to it.
Rita's
serves to-go food 12-7 p.m. daily.
Get takeout from Daniel Island staple, Sermet's
(bottles of wine included).
Order to-go from Tavern & Table
.
Johns Island fave Seanachai
is offering takeout options. They're selling growlers of ginger beer and tonic, 32 oz. beer growlers, and 25 percent off bottles of wine.
Poogan's Porch
is offering a limited takeout menu. Poogan's Smokehouse
is on UberEats.
Pick up your fish n' chips from Madra Rua Summerville
.
Fill up on pho with pickup from Little Miss Ha
.
La Pizzeria
is offering curbside pickup.
Pick up comfort food from The Gathering Cafe
.
Grumpy Goat Cantina
is serving their tacos and chips and salsa to-go.
Fuel up on your French favorites with takeout from Fast and French
. You can also get 30 percent off bottles of wine with your order.
Gilligan's Seafood
has all your fave seafood dishes ready to-go.
One of the best things to do during this time of uncertainty is grab takeout from restaurants where you would normally dine in, like Fulton Five
. Oh and did we mention Halls Chophouse
? Oh yeah, and SNOB
, too.
Grab to-go from Kaminsky's
and get 50 percent off dessert case items and coffee drinks.
Pearlz
and Tbonz
are offering 20 percent off takeout (raw shellfish is not included in takeout availability).
All Dog & Duck
locations are offering takeout.
Grab that fried chicken and pimento cheese sandwich to go from Early Bird Diner
, serving takeout 8 a.m.-9 p.m., Mon.-Sat.
Order to-go from Cru Cafe
and enjoy those truffle fries at home.
Fill up on to-go pizzas and salads from Coastal Crust,
located in Mt. Pleasant and James Island.
Chubby Fish
is offering takeout and we've got our eyes on their octopus salad.
Order breakfast and lunch takeout from Cafe Framboise
and Bistro A Vin
.
Head to IOP and grab to-go bits and bites from Acme Lowcountry Kitchen
.
Order takeout from Cantina 76.
Order online bites from both Black Magic Cafe
locations.
Grab takeout French fare from Bistro Toulouse
.
Pick up small plates, bottles of wine, and fresh veggies from Stems & Skins
, who hope to be offering delivery soon.
Grab take out from Mt. Pleasant's Bacco
.
The Crab Shack locations
are offering curbside pickup.
Rappahannock
is offering an online ordering menu for curbside pickup and carry out.
Monarch Wine
wants to keep your glass full, so you can call ahead (at (843) 576-4845) for curbside vino pickup.
Wine & Company
is coming through with curbside vino, too. Call (843) 277-2857 to put together a case.
Grab curbside dishes (the whole menu is available) from the Glass Onion
, who will also be offering half price bottles of wine with each to-go entree. They will be taking payments over the phone, too. Call (843) 225-1717.
The Harbinger Cafe & Bakery
is transitioning to curbside pick up and delivery only starting Wednesday. A daily menu featuring lunch salad boxes, slab pies, pastries, and kombucha will be posted the night before, and delivery will be free but limited to the peninsula.
Call ahead at Butcher & the Boar
for takeout and curbside pick up. (843) 868-8000.
Vicious Biscuit
is offering curbside service and takeout. Call them to order.
Order online and Bottles
will prepare your order for pickup.
While not technically curbside, Lowco Café
on Clements Ferry has a drive through window perfect for you to pick up breakfast and lunch sandwiches, salads, or a baked-in-house muffin.
Holy City Hospitality has implemented curbside pick up for Virginia's on King and 39 Rue De Jean.
However, they'll have limited to-go menus, so check their websites to make sure your favorite dish is available.
Starting on Wednesday, March 18, Estadio
will be offering online ordering and contact-free pick up. Half of all gift cards purchased will be distributed evenly among their staff to help them get through the closure, so order a paella for today and maybe a gift card for future paella.
Sweetwater Cafe
downtown and on James Island, as well as Sweetwater One Twenty Three
in Summerville are offering curbside pick up for customers.
Rusty Bull Brewing
is offering most of their menu for curbside takeout and is offering deals on packaged beer, including two for $19 crowlers, six and four packs.
Oak Steakhouse
is offering 10 percent off all to go orders and curbside service. They also are offering "take and bake" options so you can cook your steak exactly how you like it.
Graft
is switching to only retail, so swing by and pick up a couple bottles of wine for your quarantine. (They'll even run it out to your car!) Please note that Graft will temporarily close beginning on Thurs. March 19.
Kwei Fei
is doing takeout and curbside delivery so you can enjoy your loud, hot food at home.
Stellas
is open for curbside takeout for lunch (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and dinner (5 to 9 p.m.).
Paolo's Gelato
has a fully restocked market quarantine necessities, including pasta, pizza, and a BOGO (buy one quart, get one pint) gelato.
The Grocery
is switching to takeout and curbside pick up (which they are appropriately calling the To Go-cery) with a limited menu
full of fresh veggies aimed to feed a family or have enough for leftovers. (Leftovers and vegetables are clutch in a quarantine situation.) Place your order online or by calling them at (843) 302-8825.
Red Drum
is now offering this menu
for curbside pick up.
All Freshfields Village restaurants
are offering curbside pick up. Check out that full list online
.
Grab your curbside Italian from Alfredo's on Folly
.
Ms. Rose's
offers curbside pick up 11 a.m.-7 p.m. for individual and family style meals. All family style meals come with a free roll of toilet paper.
Grab your curbside burgers (or whatever you crave) from Triangle Char and Bar
.
Mt. Pleasant's Kudzu Bakery
is stocked with goods and working on a plan to minimize interactions. Stay tuned to their Instagram for more info
.
Mercantile & Mash
is offering 10 percent off on all to-go orders.
Call ahead and place an order at Bay Street Biergarten
and receive 10 percent off.
Brooks Reitz says Leon's Oyster Shop, Little Jack's Tavern, Melfi's,
and Monza
are all offering carry out.
Grab breakfast to-go from Early Bird Diner
in West Ashley.
Palmetto Brewing
is doing curbside pick up of your favorite drafts and brews, call (843) 901-2352 to place your order.
Jackrabbit Filly
is offering takeout, with a Postmates option coming soon.
Christophe Chocolatier
is doing takeout and shipping orders, with more options coming soon.
Order takeout from Bohemian Bull
by heading to their online ordering page
.
Tavern & Table
has a new takeout menu
just in time for your self-quarantine. Call the restaurant at (843) 352-9510 to order.
You can't get Red's
view at home, but you can order any of their food to-go by calling them at (843) 388-0003.
All three Taco Boy
locations and Wiki Wiki Sandbar
are accepting to-go orders and are streamlining so they can offer a curbside pickup option.
The Park Cafe
offers to-go and catering options for more than ten people. The Royal American
is ready to box up your disco fries, magic wings, or red plate special for you to enjoy from your own germy home.
Herd Provisions
is fully stocked with extra family-style meals and have a special limited menu that will be available on Uber Eats. Additionally, the restaurant will donate $1 from every burger sold to the COVID-19 relief effort.
Obstinate Daughter
and Wild Olive
are serving up upscale takeout.
Co-op
on Sullivan's is offering take out, get a frosé to go for us.
Baguette Magic
is bakin' up tasty treats for you to take home and enjoy.
All three locations of Mex 1 Coastal Cantina
are doing takeout so you can still get your bangin' shrimp fix.
Through the end of the week, El Pincho Taco
will be open and offering takeout and catering options for anyone who is itching for a taco bar fix, including proteins by the pound and quarts of rice, beans, slaw, salsa and pickled jalapeños.
My Father's Mustache
will be offering their full menu for take out for those who simply MUST.
167 Raw
has switched to takeout only. Order your raw treats in person or by telephone at (843) 579-4997.
Firefly Distillery
closed their tasting room, however, you can snag some bottles of Lowcountry Lemonade or their famed Sweet Tea Vodka for your bunker.
Westbrook Brewing Co.
is doing online sales
of pre-packaged beers and some limited pre-fill crowlers, with their flagship beers at 20 percent off. Make sure to read the fine print
.
Chuck and Patty's
in Workshop is offering not just burgers to go, but burger kits so your bunker isn't burgerless.
Starting at 3 p.m. on Wed. March 18, call (843)-793-1422 to order some 2Nixons
ramen for pick up at Proof
on King Street.
Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails
is offering a takeout barbecue pop-up on Thurs. March 19. Order a half rack of ribs with two sides for $10 or a full rack with sides for $15. The take out only offering will be available from 4 p.m. until sold out.
Order online from Sol Southwest Kitchen
for takeout.
Wild Wing Cafe
locations are offering takeout with special prices on select items.
Call (843) 727-1145 for to-go orders from Edmund's Oast
.
Snag to-go orders from Folly Beach's The Washout
by calling (843) 633-0143, 12-8 p.m.
Grab to-go beer, food, and merch from Revelry Brewing Co.
, which has a full menu until 6 p.m.
Commonhouse Aleworks
has four packs of their current beers on tap ready to go.
Fat Pig Brewing Co.
is offering to-go beers, 4-7 p.m. Peruse their tap list and get your fave beverage in a growler.
Pick up your favorite entrees to go from Fat Hen
.
Five Loaves
various locations have all the soups, salads, and sandwiches you need.
Pick up 'za from Grimaldi's
, curbside.
Stock up on yummy family meals from Jim N Nick
's available to-go or through their drive-thru.
Call ahead to Joey Bag A Donuts
to get a bag of donuts or bagels or whatever else your quarantined heart desires.
Get pasta aplenty when you order takeout from Mondo's
.
Order pick up from Sesame Burgers & Beer
's three locations.
Fill your growlers at Tradesman
, then learn about how they're going to fund themselves
.
Langdon's
, Opal,
and Wood & Grain
are offering meals and wine to-go.
The CODfather
is open for take away business, Tues.-Sa.t 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday 12-7 p.m. They are also selling wine and beer to-go.
Amen Street
has a new to-go menu and they're offering 30 percent off bottles of wine - call and place your order at (843) 853-8600.
Stars
is offering new curbside to go menus for you to grab and go - just call ahead.