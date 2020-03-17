Just because you're quarantined doesn't mean you can't enjoy a delicious meal. We love supporting local businesses and our friends in F&B, but also want to keep any germs to ourselves. So, have it both ways by ordering take out. Here are some local favorites that have beefed up their delivery and take out offerings.
We're updating this list. Have a tip for us? Email lauren@charlestoncitypaper.com
Last updated March 17 at 5:01 p.m.
Originally posted Monday, March 16 at 12:08 p.m.
Delivery
Door Dash
and GrubHub
are offering a no-contact option for their deliveries. However, you may want to call and order directly from the restaurant — these services, including Uber Eats, take a cut from the delivery.
Uber Eats
is doing a $0 delivery fee, which includes favorites like Daps Breakfast & Imbibe
, Coleman Public House,
and Semilla.
Xiao Bao Biscuit
is offering take out and delivery through Uber Eats with a no-contact option. They even have added a phone number, so you know they're serious: call (843) 743-3486 to place your take out order.
Starting on Tues., March 17, Renzo
will be offering only take out and delivery options.
Hamby Catering
has created a delivery meal for a family of four, allowing for no-contact ordering. Each meal costs $50 for a family of four, and the free deliveries are made between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Items are delivered to the front door and payment can be made over the phone at (843) 725-4035.
Félix Cocktails et Cuisine
is closing their dining room but is accepting delivery orders on Uber Eats.
Hustle Smoothie Bar
is offering delivery
through Uber Eats, Door Dash, and Grub Hub, but also are doing curbside pick up and online ordering
for their entire menu. (You can also always call ahead!) Just include in the notes you want curbside pick up, information about your car, and when you'll be there to pick your order up. They are also offering buy four get one free of their prepped smoothie cups
if you want to stock up for your work from home grind.
Gnome Cafe
is dishing up healthy meals and smoothies with Uber Eats delivery and curbside pick up options. Order online or call in and add CURBSIDE as a special instruction.
Basic Kitchen
is stocked up with special takeaway bowls, both freezable and microwaveable. Starting at 5 p.m. on Mon. March 16 you can order bowls via Doordash and Postmates.
Summerville's Palmetto Flats
is offering delivery via DoorDash and curbside to-go so you can enjoy at home.
Famulari's Pizzeria
and Fam's Brewing Co.
are doing take out and delivery only - is there anything better than pizza delivered to your door?
The Brick
is doing take out and delivery via Uber Eats.
Yo Bo
Park Circle has extended its hours for Uber Eats delivery and both Yo Bo locations (Park Circle and O.G. West Ashley) are doing take out options.
Holy Sticks
and Park Circle Creamery
have partnered to get you your quarantine sweet snacks. They are offering delivery from 4 to 8 p.m. and may extend those hours. They are both offering curbside pick up as well.
The Exchange
at Edmund's Oast will deliver wine downtown and curbside pick up for everyone else. They are also offering ten percent off all wine, with 15 percent off for food and bev employees.
Martin's Bar-B-Que
on James Island is on DoorDash and will bring your brisket and all the fixins (or whatever you order) right to your car with curbside pickup.
Huriyali
is doing take out and delivery through ChowNow and their website.
Park Pizza
is slingin' McParks and the Wrath of Bahn pizzas for delivery and pick up, although they ask if you order in store that you wait outside until the pizza is ready.
Ted's Butcher Block
is offering take out and delivery of their meat and savory treats. Order via phone, email, or through their website.
Mellow Mushroom
Mount Pleasant is offering free delivery through the end of March with Door Dash.
All locations of East Bay Deli
are open and delivering. They have their own delivery drivers, so order through their website - they're also offering 10 percent off online orders.
Kees Kitchen
on Folly Road is doing delivery during their normal hours – 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. during the week, until 3 a.m. on the weekends – through Uber Eats, Grubhub, and Postmates.
Benny Palmetto's
and Benny Ravello's
are both open for take out and delivery (on Uber Eats and Grub Hub), so you can get enough pie to feed your small quarantined army.
Curbside
Indaco
and The Macintosh
are also offering 10 percent off, and guests can pick up curbside.
Rappahannock
is offering an online ordering menu for curbside pickup and carry out.
Monarch Wine
wants to keep your glass full, so you can call ahead (at (843) 576-4845) for curbside vino pickup.
Wine & Company
is coming through with curbside vino, too. Call (843) 277-2857 to put together a case.
Grab curbside dishes (the whole menu is available) from the Glass Onion
, who will also be offering half price bottles of wine with each to-go entree. They will be taking payments over the phone, too. Call (843) 225-1717.
The Harbinger Cafe & Bakery
is transitioning to curbside pick up and delivery only starting Wednesday. A daily menu featuring lunch salad boxes, slab pies, pastries, and kombucha will be posted the night before, and delivery will be free but limited to the peninsula.
Call ahead at Butcher & the Boar
for take out and curbside pick up. (843) 868-8000.
Vicious Biscuit
is offering curbside service and take out. Call them to order.
Order online and Bottles
will prepare your order for pickup.
While not technically curbside, Lowco Café
on Clements Ferry has a drive through window perfect for you to pick up breakfast and lunch sandwiches, salads, or a baked-in-house muffin.
Holy City Hospitality has implemented curbside pick up for Virginia's on King
, Coast Bar and Grill, 39 Rue De Jean
, the Victor Social Club
, and Vincent Chiccos
. However, they'll have limited to-go menus, so check their websites to make sure your favorite dish is available.
Starting on Wednesday, March 18, Estadio
will be offering online ordering and contact-free pick up. Half of all gift cards purchased will be distributed evenly among their staff to help them get through the closure, so order a paella for today and maybe a gift card for future paella.
Sweetwater Cafe
downtown and on James Island, as well as Sweetwater One Twenty Three
in Summerville are offering curbside pick up for customers.
Rusty Bull Brewing
is offering most of their menu for curbside take out and is offering deals on packaged beer, including two for $19 crowlers, six and four packs.
Oak Steakhouse
is offering 10 percent off all to go orders and curbside service. They also are offering "take and bake" options so you can cook your steak exactly how you like it.
Graft
is switching to only retail, so swing by and pick up a couple bottles of wine for your quarantine. (They'll even run it out to your car!)
Kwei Fei
is doing take out and curbside delivery so you can enjoy your loud, hot food at home.
Stellas
is open for curbside takeout for lunch (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and dinner (5 to 9 p.m.).
Paolo's Gelato
has a fully restocked market quarantine necessities, including pasta, pizza, and a BOGO (buy one quart, get one pint) gelato.
The Grocery
is switching to take out and curbside pick up (which they are appropriately calling the To Go-cery) with a limited menu
full of fresh veggies aimed to feed a family or have enough for leftovers. (Leftovers and vegetables are clutch in a quarantine situation.) Place your order online or by calling them at (843) 302-8825.
Take out
Mercantile & Mash
is offering 10 percent off on all to-go orders.
Call ahead and place an order at Bay Street Biergarten
and receive 10 percent off.
Brooks Reitz says Leon's Oyster Shop, Little Jack's Tavern, Melfi's,
and Monza
are all offering carry out.
Grab breakfast to-go from Early Bird Diner
in West Ashley.
Palmetto Brewing
is doing curbside pick up of your favorite drafts and brews - call (843) 901-2352 to place your order.
Jackrabbit Filly
is closing their dining room and offering take out, with a Postmates option coming soon.
Christophe Chocolatier
has closed their seating area and is only doing take out and shipping orders, with more options coming soon.
Order take out from Bohemian Bull
by heading to their online ordering page
.
Tavern & Table
has a new take out menu
just in time for your self-quarantine. Call the restaurant at (843) 352-9510 to order.
You can't get Red's
view at home, but you can order any of their food to-go by calling them at (843) 388-0003.
All three Taco Boy
locations and Wiki Wiki Sandbar
are accepting to-go orders and are streamlining so they can offer a curbside pickup option.
The Park Cafe
offers to-go and catering options for more than ten people. The Royal American
is ready to box up your disco fries, magic wings, or red plate special for you to enjoy from your own germy home.
All Charleston area Verde
locations are now offering free delivery.
Herd Provisions
is fully stocked with extra family-style meals and have a special limited menu that will be available on Uber Eats. Additionally, the restaurant will donate $1 from every burger sold to the COVID-19 relief effort.
Obstinate Daughter
and Wild Olive
serving up upscale take out.
Co-op
on Sullivan's is offering take out - get a frosé to go for us.
Baguette Magic
is bakin' up tasty treats for you to take home and enjoy.
All three locations of Mex 1 Coastal Cantina
are doing take out so you can still get your bangin' shrimp fix.
Through the end of the week, El Pincho Taco
will be open and offering take out and catering options for anyone who is itching for a taco bar fix, including proteins by the pound and quarts of rice, beans, slaw, salsa and pickled jalapeños.
My Father's Mustache
will be offering their full menu for take out for those who simply MUST.
167 Raw
has switched to take out only. Order your raw treats in person or by telephone at (843) 579-4997.
Firefly Distillery
closed their tasting room, however, you can snag some bottles of Lowcountry Lemonade or their famed Sweet Tea Vodka for your bunker.
Westbrook Brewing Co.
is doing online sales
of pre-packaged beers and some limited pre-fill crowlers, with their flagship beers at 20 percent off. Make sure to read the fine print
.
Chuck and Patty's
in Workshop is offering not just burgers to go, but burger kits so your bunker isn't burgerless.