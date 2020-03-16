Tradesman Brewing Co. isn’t looking for handouts, they just want to pour you a beer

click to enlarge Provided

Tradesman Brewing Co. is one of the stops on the Brewery District's free trolley

Tradesman Brewing Co. co-owner Chris Winn wants Charleston beer lovers to know that their brewery is going to be just fine, despite recent loan troubles that halted their distribution for nearly four months. As reported bys Dave Infante, court documents show that Tradesman is facing foreclosure on a $840,000 loan. They do need some help, but Winn insists that they aren't looking for charity. They just want to pour you a beer.With this in mind, the brewery started a new crowdfunding campaign entitled "Go Fund Yourself." It's simple — go to Tradesman, purchase a pint, and tell them to "go fund themselves." Brewery visitors are also encouraged to tell the bartender to indulge in a $6 cold one. "We're not a charity — we're a small business," says Winn. "We do a lot of work with nonprofit organizations. If you want to give money, give it to them."Winn hopes that more brewery traffic will help them get back on track, and a recent partnership with Aleph Wines Corporation, their new distributor, should have their beer back on the market this week. "The outpouring of public support has been awe-inspiring," says Winn.Tradesman Brewing Co. opens at 12 p.m. seven days a week.