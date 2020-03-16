Just because you're quarantined doesn't mean you can't enjoy a delicious meal. We love supporting our local businesses and friends in F&B, but also want to keep any germs to ourselves. Have it both ways by ordering take out. Here are some local favorites that have beefed up their delivery and take out offerings.
We're updating this list. Have a tip for us? Email lauren@charlestoncitypaper.com
Last updated March 16 at 12:27 p.m.
Delivery
Uber Eats
is doing a $0 delivery fee, which includes favorites like Daps Breakfast & Imbibe
and Semilla.
Door Dash
and GrubHub
are offering a no-contact option for their deliveries. However, you may want to call and order directly from the restaurant — these services, including Uber Eats, take a cut from the delivery.
Xiao Bao Biscuit
is offering take out and delivery through Uber Eats with a no-contact option. They even have added a phone number, so you know they're serious: call (843) 743-3486 to place your take out order.
Take out
Mercantile & Mash
is offering 10 percent off on all to-go orders.
Indaco
and The Macintosh
are also offering 10 percent off, and guests can pick up curbside.
Call ahead and place an order at Bay Street Biergarten
and receive 10 percent off.
Brooks Reitz says Leon's Oyster Shop, Little Jack's Tavern, Melfi's,
and Monza
are all offering carry out.
Grab breakfast to-go from Early Bird Diner
in West Ashley.
Rappahannock
is offering an online ordering menu for curbside pickup and carry out.