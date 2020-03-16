Eat

Monday, March 16, 2020

Ghost Monkey Brewery now offering drive-up crowlers

Quick and easy

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Mon, Mar 16, 2020 at 9:32 AM

click to enlarge Get this in a crowler and enjoy at home. - FACEBOOK
  • Get this in a crowler and enjoy at home.
Starting Monday, Ghost Monkey Brewery will be offering drive up, to-go crowlers for $9 each or $25 for three.

Check out Ghost Monkey's current tap list, pick out the brews you want, and drive to the brewery. Call the taproom at (843) 352-3462 and give your order to the bartender who will bring your order out. Swipe your credit card and be on your merry way.

No cash will be accepted, and this deal is only for crowlers — 32-ounce cans that many breweries now serve instead of the larger glass growlers.

Ghost Monkey's taproom is open Mon.-Wed. 3-9, p.m.; Thurs., 2-9 p.m.; Fri., 2-10 p.m.; Sat. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; and Sun. 12-8 p.m.
Location Details Ghost Monkey Brewery
522 Wando Lane
Mt. Pleasant, SC
(843) 352-3462
Breweries & Distilleries
Map

Location

Comments

