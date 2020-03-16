Monday, March 16, 2020
Ghost Monkey Brewery now offering drive-up crowlers
Quick and easy
by Connelly Hardaway
Mon, Mar 16, 2020
Starting Monday, Ghost Monkey Brewery will be offering drive up, to-go crowlers
for $9 each or $25 for three.
Check out Ghost Monkey's current tap list, pick out the brews you want, and drive to the brewery. Call the taproom at (843) 352-3462 and give your order to the bartender who will bring your order out. Swipe your credit card and be on your merry way.
No cash will be accepted, and this deal is only for crowlers — 32-ounce cans that many breweries now serve instead of the larger glass growlers.
Ghost Monkey's taproom is open Mon.-Wed. 3-9, p.m.; Thurs., 2-9 p.m.; Fri., 2-10 p.m.; Sat. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; and Sun. 12-8 p.m.
