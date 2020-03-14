Eat

Saturday, March 14, 2020

Charleston Harbor Fish House names Daniel Doyle new executive chef

Coastal Cooking

Posted by Parker Milner on Sat, Mar 14, 2020 at 10:15 AM

click to enlarge Doyle during his time at Poogan's Porch - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Doyle during his time at Poogan's Porch
Chef Daniel Doyle is the new executive chef at the Charleston Harbor Fish House. The experienced chef, formerly of Fish and Poogan's Porch, will look to bring contemporary coastal cuisine to the Mt. Pleasant waterfront restaurant.

After graduating from Johnson & Wales culinary school in Charlotte, Doyle served as the executive chef at multiple North Carolina restaurants before landing in Charleston. The chef worked at now-closed Fish and Rosebank Farms Cafe before settling down at Poogan's Porch where he served as the executive chef for over 10 years. Doyle reenters the Charleston restaurant scene after his departure from the Poogan's Hospitality Group in 2019.

"I am looking forward to cooking coastal South Carolina cuisine using the ingredients abundant to our coastal waters and local farmers to bring a taste of South Carolina to our guests and patrons,” says Doyle. The Charleston Harbor Fish House, open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, will continue to focus on a seasonal approach under Doyle's leadership.  
Location Details Charleston Harbor Fish House
Charleston Harbor Fish House
32 Patriots Point Road
Mt. Pleasant, SC
(843) 284-7070
Breakfast, lunch, & dinner (daily) 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m.
Seafood
Map
Topics: Local Chefs

Tags: , , , ,

Location

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS