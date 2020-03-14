Charleston Harbor Fish House names Daniel Doyle new executive chef

click to enlarge Provided

Doyle during his time at Poogan's Porch

Chef Daniel Doyle is the new executive chef at the Charleston Harbor Fish House. The experienced chef, formerly of Fish and Poogan's Porch, will look to bring contemporary coastal cuisine to the Mt. Pleasant waterfront restaurant.After graduating from Johnson & Wales culinary school in Charlotte, Doyle served as the executive chef at multiple North Carolina restaurants before landing in Charleston. The chef worked at now-closed Fish and Rosebank Farms Cafe before settling down at Poogan's Porch where he served as the executive chef for over 10 years. Doyle reenters the Charleston restaurant scene after his departure from the Poogan's Hospitality Group in 2019."I am looking forward to cooking coastal South Carolina cuisine using the ingredients abundant to our coastal waters and local farmers to bring a taste of South Carolina to our guests and patrons,” says Doyle. The Charleston Harbor Fish House, open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, will continue to focus on a seasonal approach under Doyle's leadership.