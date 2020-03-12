Daps Breakfast & Imbibe hosts pancake-eating contest, karaoke, and market this weekend

click to enlarge Daps Instagram

Guests order at the counter at Daps Breakfast & Imbibe

click to enlarge Provided

Daps Fruity Pebble Pancakes

Event Details Daps Two Year Anniversary Week @ Daps 280 Ashley Ave. Downtown Charleston, SC When: March 12-15 Price: Prices vary Foodie Events Map

Daps Breakfast & Imbibe jumped onto the scene two years ago with playful items like Fruity Pebble pancakes, Cinnamon Toast Crunch sticky buns, and colossal cheese-covered breakfast burritos. This weekend, they’re celebrating their two-year anniversary by hosting interactive, locally-driven events.Starting this Thurs. March 12 (their actual birthday), the bright daytime cafe will offer half-priced mimosas, ensuring there will be several midday chugs from their Spanish porron pitchers.On Friday night sing along with First Wives Karaoke before entering in the pancake eating contest, which starts at 9 p.m.Then on Saturday, the eatery will host the "Daps’ Friends Makers Market" featuring local small business owners and artisans. Attendees will be able to score whimsical pieces from, purchase handmade items from, or snag a new bag from. All told, there will be six "makers" at Daps from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday.According to co-owner Nick Dowling, the mission at Daps has always been to create a sense of community.“From day one, we’ve tried to not only create a place for breakfast, coffee, and mimosas, but also a place to gather as a community. In doing that, we've forged many wonderful relationships with very talented artists and craftsmen who have also had a hand in making Daps what it is today,” says Dowling. “The Makers Market is our way of profiling and supporting those who have supported Daps throughout our two years.”Pancakes, porron, pottery, mimosas, and karaoke. Need we say anything else?