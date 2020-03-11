Sweet or savory? Celebrate Pi Day in Charleston with these 10+ pies

click to enlarge
Rarebit
Rarebit's small individual whole Granny Smith apple pie
From pizza to apple pies, we have a solid list of Charleston's best sweet and savory pies to munch on in honor of National Pi Day (March 14). You know you want a couple slices.
Looking to try a new-to-you pizza spot to celebrate pizza pie this weekend? La Pizzeria
is a hidden gem in Mt. Pleasant serving a wide variety of Italian inspired pizzas like the Quatro Gusti with artichoke hearts, black olives, mushrooms, and sausage.
Blaze Pizza
Rumor has it, you can get a classic house-made slice of pie at Kaminsky's
for $3.14 on Pi Day.
If you've ever wanted to try an ice cream sammy with pie filling, this weekend may be the best time to check out Peace Pie
. We recommend checking out the Southern pecan pie ice cream sandwich.
Small cheese pizzas will be $3.14 at the Summerville and West Ashley Famulari's Pizzeria
locations from 3:14-6:28 p.m. (see what they did there).
is doing $3.14 whole pizzas, which are available on their app starting at 3:14 p.m. through the end of the day.
If you're in the mood for a whole pie, grab one for you and your pals at Bakehouse Charleston
. They offer classic pecan, lemon almond meringue, and Mississippi mud pies.
Swipe up all of the tiny tartlets at Pretty Little Pie Co.
for a perfect individual treat.
The Charleston County Public Library
takes Pi Day in a whole new direction with their kid-friendly Pi Day this Fri. March 13, 3:30-5 p.m. Head to the Main Library, check out a book at the YA services desk, and receive a ticket to throw a pie in a teen lounge member's face.
Rogpizzeria will be on deck at Container Bar
with tasty pizza pies; order one pizza and get one for $3.14. You can also snag $1 jello shots and specialty cocktails for $3.14.
A number of local restaurants and bakeries are partnering with nonprofit Enough Pie
through March 14 to donate a portion of their dessert sales
to the organization. Participants include: Brown's Court Bakery, Edmund's Oast, Home Team BBQ, Harold's Cabin, Leon's Oyster Shop, The Royal American, and more.
Got pie on your mind? Some of our favorite local offerings can be found at Rarebit
where they serve up apple and pecan pies a la mode; The Glass Onion
, which serves their chocolate peanut butter pie with local honey; and Coast Bar and Grill
's
key lime pie made with a cookie crumb crust.
Whether it's savory, sweet, or one before the other, be sure to celebrate with a slice this Saturday.