Sweet or savory? Celebrate Pi Day in Charleston with these 10+ pies

click to enlarge Rarebit

Rarebit's small individual whole Granny Smith apple pie

for $3.14 on Pi Day.



If you've ever wanted to try an ice cream sammy with pie filling, this weekend may be the best time to check out Peace Pie. We recommend checking out the Southern pecan pie ice cream sandwich.



Small cheese pizzas will be $3.14 at the Summerville and West Ashley Famulari's Pizzeria locations from 3:14-6:28 p.m. (see what they did there). Rumor has it, you can get a classic house-made slice of pie at Kaminsky's for $3.14 on Pi Day.

From pizza to apple pies, we have a solid list of Charleston's best sweet and savory pies to munch on in honor of National Pi Day (March 14). You know you want a couple slices.Looking to try a new-to-you pizza spot to celebrate pizza pie this weekend?is a hidden gem in Mt. Pleasant serving a wide variety of Italian inspired pizzas like the Quatro Gusti with artichoke hearts, black olives, mushrooms, and sausage. Blaze Pizza is doing $3.14 whole pizzas, which are available on their app starting at 3:14 p.m. through the end of the day.If you're in the mood for a whole pie, grab one for you and your pals at. They offer classic pecan, lemon almond meringue, and Mississippi mud pies.