Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Former Mercantile and Mash executive chef will lead the kitchen at new Charleston hotel Emeline

Emeline enters in May

Posted by Parker Milner on Tue, Mar 10, 2020 at 4:04 PM

click to enlarge Rendering of the Emeline's lobby - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Rendering of the Emeline's lobby
click to enlarge Morton - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Morton
Tim Morton will lead the restaurant at a new Charleston hotel, Emeline, located at 181 Church St., set to open in May. Morton served as the opening executive chef of Mercantile and Mash when the restaurant opened in 2015.

Morton, a Minnesota native, spent time working at a hotel restaurant in Raleigh prior to his move to Charleston. The chef also had a short stint as a chef tournant at three Michelin-starred Alinea in Chicago.

Hotel Emeline will feature a daytime cafe serving Second State Coffee along with the restaurant, Frannie & The Fox, where Morton will serve his take on Italian cuisine using regional ingredients.

Dishes will be shareable and seasonal, and the bar program will be led by Kara Czaplicki, a 23-year industry veteran. Look for Frannie & The Fox to debut with all-day service this May. 
Location Details Emeline
Emeline
181 Church St.
Downtown, sc
(843) 577-2644
Map
Topics: Local Chefs, Openings, Restaurants

Location

