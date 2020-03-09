What's Poppin': 25+ ways to eat and drink around town this week

click to enlarge
-
Facebook
-
Bok Choy's saucy wings
As St. Patrick's Day fast approaches (it's next week, y'all), we know we need to fill our bellies to soak up all that green beer. Here's where we're eating — and drinking, of course — this week.
Monday
Providing some of the funniest comedy entertainment, The Brewery Comedy Tour
serves up belly laughs and pints.
Palmetto Clayground hosts an Acrylic Pour night
where you can sip and paint the night away.
As always, its Margarita Monday
at Oscar's in Summerville. They will be offering $4 flavored margs from 4-10 p.m.
Tuesday
The Refuge is hosting a Paint and Sip
night to stir up some creativity at 5 p.m. for $50.
Commonhouse Aleworks
is releasing their unfiltered German sour wheat beer, The Air is Salty, in cans starting at 4 p.m.
All Charleston party people
are welcome to come rub shoulders with potential networkers hosted by the Cocktail Club.
Head to the Rusty Bull to watch Sturgill Simpson
have a pre-party with Graham Whorley.
Enjoy an evening of wine talk with Domaine Carneros
as he discusses the award winning method of making sparkling and still wine.
Wednesday
There is Peaky Blinders Trivia
at Rusty Bull Brewing Co., with $175 worth of Rusty Bull Beer Bucks for the top three teams.
Laugh and sip at the Comedy Open Mic Night
at The Brick: Charleston's favorite tavern form 9-11 p.m.
Sing your heart our at this week's Uptown Social Karaoke Party
with DJ Mikey Lee from 10 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Watch a tour of the roast process at Coastal Coffee's local social
at 5:30 p.m.
Participate in Seinfeld themed trivia
at Mex 1 in Park West to test your knowledge on one of America's favorite sitcoms.
Throughout the month of March head to Hotel Bennett's outdoor plaza at restaurant Gabrielle for Whispering Wednesdays
, 5-8 p.m. Enjoy a complimentary glass of rose, live music, and special promotions on drinks.
Thursday
Bok Choy Boy heads to Dalila's in celebration of Dalila's first year anniversary
. Grab some noodles, wings, and wonderful cocktails.
Bring the party to Summerville with a Drag Show
at Taco Boy from 6-10 p.m.
The Alley has $4 space cadet burgers
and rotating local pint from 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
Enjoy a special cooking class with Cucina Vanina
featuring rich traditional Italian flavors.
Holy City beer club members can enjoy local brews
and complimentary small bites and samples at King St. Dispensary. Not a member? Sign up here
.
Friday
The 9th annual Taste of Black
Charleston will feature food sampling from a wide variety of bakers, caterers, and chefs starting at 7:30 p.m.
From 7-10 p.m. enjoy painting a shamrock themed paint and sip
class hosted by For the Love of Art.
Oak Road Brewery is hosting Johnny Poppers Food Truck
featuring some tasty burgers.
Saturday
Dashi hosts a Spanish Wine dinner
with Spanish wines, and a three-course buffet style meal.
Head to Still Soul Studio for a Native Plant Workshop
at 2 p.m. where you'll learn how to increase your health and vitality by using the plants that grow in your yard.
St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church hosts a community oyster roast
and Fish Fry, 1-6 p.m.
Sunday
For just $20 you can have all you can eat oysters
while listening to the Jacob Poole Band at the Tattooed Moose on Johns Island.
There is a Recovery Brunch for the Lucky
at Montreux Bar and Grill from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Doar Bros are hosting an Italian Night Numero Dodici
to showcase what Chef Doar learned while in Italy.