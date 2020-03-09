Eat

Monday, March 9, 2020

What's Poppin': 25+ ways to eat and drink around town this week

Posted by Shannon Murray on Mon, Mar 9, 2020

As St. Patrick's Day fast approaches (it's next week, y'all), we know we need to fill our bellies to soak up all that green beer. Here's where we're eating — and drinking, of course — this week. 

Monday

Providing some of the funniest comedy entertainment, The Brewery Comedy Tour serves up belly laughs and pints.

Palmetto Clayground hosts an Acrylic Pour night where you can sip and paint the night away.

As always, its Margarita Monday at Oscar's in Summerville. They will be offering $4 flavored margs from 4-10 p.m.

Tuesday

The Refuge is hosting a Paint and Sip night to stir up some creativity at 5 p.m. for $50.

Commonhouse Aleworks is releasing their unfiltered German sour wheat beer, The Air is Salty, in cans starting at 4 p.m.

All Charleston party people are welcome to come rub shoulders with potential networkers hosted by the Cocktail Club.

Head to the Rusty Bull to watch Sturgill Simpson have a pre-party with Graham Whorley.

Enjoy an evening of wine talk with Domaine Carneros as he discusses the award winning method of making sparkling and still wine.

Wednesday

There is Peaky Blinders Trivia at Rusty Bull Brewing Co., with $175 worth of Rusty Bull Beer Bucks for the top three teams.

Laugh and sip at the Comedy Open Mic Night at The Brick: Charleston's favorite tavern form 9-11 p.m.

Sing your heart our at this week's Uptown Social Karaoke Party with DJ Mikey Lee from 10 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Watch a tour of the roast process at Coastal Coffee's local social at 5:30 p.m.

Participate in Seinfeld themed trivia at Mex 1 in Park West to test your knowledge on one of America's favorite sitcoms.

Throughout the month of March head to Hotel Bennett's outdoor plaza at restaurant Gabrielle for Whispering Wednesdays, 5-8 p.m. Enjoy a complimentary glass of rose, live music, and special promotions on drinks.

Thursday

Bok Choy Boy heads to Dalila's in celebration of Dalila's first year anniversary. Grab some noodles, wings, and wonderful cocktails.

Bring the party to Summerville with a Drag Show at Taco Boy from 6-10 p.m.

The Alley has $4 space cadet burgers and rotating local pint from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. 

Enjoy a special cooking class with Cucina Vanina featuring rich traditional Italian flavors.

Holy City beer club members can enjoy local brews and complimentary small bites and samples at King St. Dispensary. Not a member? Sign up here.  

Friday

The 9th annual Taste of Black Charleston will feature food sampling from a wide variety of bakers, caterers, and chefs starting at 7:30 p.m. 

From 7-10 p.m. enjoy painting a shamrock themed paint and sip class hosted by For the Love of Art.

Oak Road Brewery is hosting Johnny Poppers Food Truck featuring some tasty burgers.

Saturday

Dashi hosts a Spanish Wine dinner with Spanish wines, and a three-course buffet style meal.

Head to Still Soul Studio for a Native Plant Workshop at 2 p.m. where you'll learn how to increase your health and vitality by using the plants that grow in your yard.

St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church hosts a community oyster roast and Fish Fry, 1-6 p.m.

Sunday

For just $20 you can have all you can eat oysters while listening to the Jacob Poole Band at the Tattooed Moose on Johns Island.

There is a Recovery Brunch for the Lucky at Montreux Bar and Grill from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Doar Bros are hosting an Italian Night Numero Dodici to showcase what Chef Doar learned while in Italy. 

