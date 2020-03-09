Tickets on sale now for FAB 2020, Charleston's women-run hospitality industry conference

click to enlarge
Tickets for FAB 2020, the business workshop for women in the hospitality industry, went on sale
last week. This two-day event designed as an educational and inspirational experience created by women, for women will take place from June 14-16 in Charleston. FAB invites attendees to learn about the business of food and beverage while connecting and sharing stories with other women in the industry.
FAB was created in 2017 by founder Randi Weinstein as a place where all women in the hospitality sector could empower and learn from one another. This year at FAB, attendees will be able to personalize their schedule to best fit their level of experience and needs. Event topics include staffing strategies, sustainability, expansion, public relations, and more.
Featured speakers at this year’s event include chefs, CEOs, founders, owners, food journalists, and others. Mashama Bailey, chef at The Grey in Savannah; Niki Russ Federman, four-generation co-owner of Russ & Daughters in New York; Erin Patinkin, co-founder and CEO of NY-based mail-order bakery Ovenly; as well as local industry power players are slated to speak or participate
. The event will feature 35 sessions.
General admission tickets are $600 per participant and include the event's sessions as well as networking opportunities. Afternoon snacks, lunches, coffee, and more are included with a ticket purchase as well as a Monday happy hour and Tuesday morning mindfulness activities. The event will take place at the American Theater, located at 446 King St.
For more information, guests can contact FAB directly at info@thisisfab.com or visit thisisfab.com
.