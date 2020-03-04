Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails live music series starts this weekend with tiki drinks, bluegrass, and more

click to enlarge
Ruta Smith
Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktail's Tyler Rothenberg is creating three whiskey-based tiki cocktails for Friday's event.
Mt. Pleasant’s Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails will kick off a warm-weather live music series with a weekend full of tropical vibes, impromptu cocktails, and bluegrass.
Starting at 8 p.m. this Thurs. March 5, Danny May Music will serenade the crowd during a bar takeover featuring 12 different mixologists from around the country. Every hour, two bartenders will create two cocktails and a shot out of a specific spirit, with 50 percent of the proceeds going to Carolina Studios
.
The following night, Friday, will feature tunes from the Sufferin' Moses Bluegrass Trio, the 2019 "Blues Act of the Year
" recipient. The music will be accompanied by specialty themed cocktails by Scott Kitsmiller from Three Dots and a Dash, a tropical tiki-themed speakeasy in Chicago. Kitsmiller will serve three cocktails from the Three Dots and a Dash menu, while Handcraft's Tyler Rothenberg has three whiskey-based tiki cocktails in the works for the event.
This isn’t the first themed shindig at Handcraft — you might have stopped by their Miracle Bar pop-up
in December when the cocktail bar transformed into a winter wonderland filled with wrapping paper, twinkle lights, and ornaments. It’s safe to say that the bar won’t be quite as decked out as it was then, but who doesn't love a tropical cocktail with bluegrass in the background?
The weekend concludes on Saturday with guest cocktails from The Watch's Darren Fallon and Home Team's Anna Lazaridis with music by Ian James. After this weekend, through the end of summer, Handcraft will feature live, local music every Friday and Saturday.