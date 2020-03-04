An Irish bar housed in a 19th century warehouse is opening on Cumberland Street in April

click to enlarge

Brothers Dan and Conor Sullivan are opening an Irish pub in a 150-year-old refurbished warehouse at 5 Cumberland St. in April. Once open, Bumpa’s will serve food and drinks from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. everyday.The restaurant's name is an ode to their grandfather Bumpa, and the two recently named Joe Palmitessa the executive chef. Palmitessa, who plans to “feature comfort foods patrons seek in a neighborhood bar,” previously spent time at the Hotel Bennett and Kiawah’s Ocean Room.The main attraction at Bumpa’s is the French fries — the Sullivans are aiming to mimic that old school Irish pub where potatoes play a prominent role. The interior design should help with the desired vibe especially after architect David Richards and builder Paul Koenig spent 10 months revamping the warehouse, which dates to 1830. Previous tenants of the space include Jimmy Dengate's, Moe's Downtown, and Cumberland Street Smokehouse.Charleston Wine + Food attendees will be able to sample Bumpa's offering at the Culinary Village on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. The exact opening date for Bumpa's will be announced later this month.