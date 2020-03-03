Eat

10+ foodie events on the outskirts of the 2020 Wine + Food fest

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Tue, Mar 3, 2020

Charleston Wine + Food draws near and, as happens every year, almost every event is sold out. While you may be late to the party, fear not, plenty of bars and restaurants (and sometimes art galleries and clothing stores) in town host fringe events throughout the week. Here's where to party on the outskirts of the fest:

Wednesday

International rare wine expert Peter Lashmet hosts three wine dinners starting on Wed. March 4. The first dinner takes place at 7 p.m. at Wild Common and features California cabernets; the second dinner, at Sena Cafe in Mt. Pleasant, takes place at 6:45 p.m. on Thurs. March 5 and highlights old and rare Italian Barolo; and the third is back at Wild Common on Fri. March 6 at 7 p.m. featuring rare Bordeaux.

Friday

Start your W + F weekend with Creative Mornings this Fri. at 8 a.m. You'll hear from the co-founder of Harbinger and Harken, Greer Gilchrist. Register for the free event online.

5Church hosts a chef collaboration with chefs Jamie Lynch and Joe Sasto (from the upcoming season of Bravo's Top Chef All Stars LA), with reservations starting at 5 p.m. The five course prix fixe menu ($95) will feature Italian and new American dishes.

Not your traditional fringe event, Blue Bicycle's book signing with cookbook author Alison Roman is a great way to meet one of Wine + Food's talents. Head to BBB at 6:45 p.m.

Garden & Gun hosts Bourbon & Bounty, a 'Southern dinner' at the magazine's headquarters at 6 p.m. The evening features dishes from chefs Isaac Toups, Whitney Otawka, and Craig Deihl, with Blade and Bow bourbon cocktails, wine pairings, and live music from the Chatham Rabbits. Buy tickets ($350) online.

Bistro A Vin hosts a French wine pairing lunch, 12:30-2:30 p.m. Guests will enjoy four wines and four courses for $95/pp. Enjoy bites like tuna ceviche and apricot tarts, paired with wines from Champagne, Burgundy, and the Rhone Valley.

Saturday

King Street Dispensary partners with Wicked Weed Brewing for a special brunch menu paired with exclusive Wicked Weed beers. Make your reservations online.

Event venue Jackson Street Cottages hosts Fizz & Fried, a fried chicken and Champagne affair, 1-6 p.m. Event entry is just $15, which includes a glass of Veuve Clicquot Brut, entertainment, and games. For $85 you'll get a bottle of Veuve, plus a bucket of fried chicken from Street Bird, West Side.

Edmund's Oast hosts a feast with food from Chef Bob Cook, and cocktail and whiskey pairings by Miles MacQuarrie and Angel's Envy at 6 p.m. Tickets are $95 and can be reserved by calling (843) 727-1145.

Billy Reid hosts Wine + Food with Friends, 1-4 p.m. Enjoy a Lowcountry boil, bloody mary bar, and more. RSVP online.

Butcher & Bee is catering to your W + F hangover needs with a late night collab with Nashville chef Bryan Weaver of Red Headed Strangers Tacos. Weaver will be serving up homemade tortilla tacos in collaboration with Zia Hatch Chiles. (You can catch this collab during Sunday brunch service too).

