Eat

Monday, March 2, 2020

What's Poppin': 31+ ways to sip, sup, and slurp this week

Events for the week of March 2-8

Posted by Shannon Murray on Mon, Mar 2, 2020 at 11:46 AM

For all of you Charlestonians who are not attending the Charleston Wine + Food fest this week, don't worry, the Charleston food industry didn't forget about you. We have more food (and wine) events happening all week. Take a look:

Monday

Join Boone's Bourbon for bottle tasting and signing at The Tilted Glass from 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Sip and paint at Frothy Beard for $35 with one drink on Andre. This week attendees will be painting Starry Sunflowers at 6:30 p.m.

Every Monday Uptown Social hosts pub pong with prizes starting at 7 p.m.

Don't forget that every Monday Mpishi on Daniel Island offers fried chicken, sides, and more for $12.50.

Theres a $1,500 prize on the line at Dog and Duck at their D&D Pub Quiz Challenge at 7 p.m.

Tuesday

It's Spero's 5 year anniversary, meaning there will be fried chicken sandwiches at Workshop starting at 11 a.m.
Related Saying goodbye to a favorite restaurant is never easy: A Fond Farewell
Saying goodbye to a favorite restaurant is never easy
A Fond Farewell
I'll never forget my first visit to Spero, as it was the first restaurant my son (just under 1 year old at the time) liked. I remember it like it was yesterday – we started with a clay pea salad with a soft egg and lemon zest and the next thing you know, little man was taking down peas like it was his job. Without hesitation, Rob brought out another side of peas and gave him a fist bump. Needless to say, it was the first time we didn't have to resort to pouch of pureed fruit.
By Eric Doksa
Column
Watch Vice President of St. Suprey (known for their Sauvignon Blanc and Cabernet), Michael Scholz, talk about their wine at Wild Dunes Resort at 6:30 p.m. for $45. 

Get a burger and two beers for $10 at Parcel 32 for their Brewsday TWOsday event starting at 5 p.m.

Ship's Wheel hosts the Big Fat Greek Trailer on their patio from 5-9 p.m.

Enjoy a four course menu paired with Herradura Tequila for just $40 a person at 3 Matadors Tequileria

Wednesday

Craft Conundrum is heading over to House of Brews for their big show-off between Sycamore and Snafu starting at 5 p.m.

Its Wine Wednesday at Salt N Battered with $12 bottles at 4 p.m.

Theres a Bayou Bites Pop-Up Dinner at Folly River Lodge from 7-9 p.m. Think crawfish and shrimp.

Thursday

Join the College for clips of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel while making Hamantaschen with Hillel to celebrate Purium at 5:30 p.m.

Taste one of the World's Best 50 bars — Three Dots and a Dash— at The Gin Joint at 7 p.m.

Head to Bohemian Bull for free oysters at their Customer Appreciation Oyster Roast from 5-7 p.m.

Edmund's Oast Exchange hosts a Loire Valley Wine Tasting at 5:30 p.m.

Friday

Every Friday at 10 a.m. there is a free coffee tasting at Counter Culture Charleston. Maybe get exclusive swag or giveaways too.

Come to a pop-up food truck and Legare Farms Rolling Market night at Carolina bay Park happening from 5-8 p.m.

Join a rooftop pizza party at Uptown Social featuring Tropical IPA by King's Calling brewing for $35 a head.

It's girls night out at Paint & Sip Charleston with all the wine and supplies included for just $25.

The Frothy Beard is releasing a brand new Sour — Jungle Wizard a mango, bay leaf, and peppercorn sour.

Head to Bar Mash for a Good Old Fashioned Party at 10 p.m. Design your own Angel's Envy old fashioned, enjoy bites from Southern Roots food truck, and jam out to live music. 

Saturday

There will be a jumping castle, street performers, and a food trucks at the free IOP Front Beach Fest.

Get your taste buds ready for Kalamata’s Tasting Tour at Children's Museum of the Lowcountry.   

Head to the Charleston Sports Pub in West Ashley for a Lowcountry boil at 1 p.m. with AYCE seasoned crawfish, shrimp, corn, andouille sausage, and more. 

Sunday

Uptown Social is hosting new ice cream joint Fat Sheep Co. and Knockout Cookies for their version of a Good ol' Fashioned Ice Cream Social at 3 p.m.

Its Second Sunday and Holy Rolly will be on King serving up their classic rolled ice cream.

Enjoy steamed oysters and a water front view at this Bowen's Island Oyster Roast at 2 p.m.

The Tattooed Moose in West Ashley is having an all you can eat Oyster Roast for $20 at 2 p.m.

Lola's Lumpia Food Truck will roll up to Oak Road Brewery at 1 p.m. to serve up their Filipino cuisine. 

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS