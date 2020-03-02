What's Poppin': 31+ ways to sip, sup, and slurp this week

For all of you Charlestonians who are not attending the Charleston Wine + Food fest this week, don't worry, the Charleston food industry didn't forget about you. We have more food (and wine) events happening all week. Take a look:
Monday
Sip and paint
at Frothy Beard for $35 with one drink on Andre. This week attendees will be painting Starry Sunflowers at 6:30 p.m.
Every Monday Uptown Social hosts pub pong
with prizes starting at 7 p.m.
Don't forget that every Monday Mpishi on Daniel Island
offers fried chicken, sides, and more for $12.50.
Theres a $1,500 prize on the line at Dog and Duck at their D&D Pub Quiz Challenge
at 7 p.m.
Tuesday
It's Spero's 5 year anniversary
, meaning there will be fried chicken sandwiches at Workshop starting at 11 a.m.
Watch Vice President of St. Suprey
(known for their Sauvignon Blanc and Cabernet), Michael Scholz, talk about their wine at Wild Dunes Resort at 6:30 p.m. for $45.
Craft Conundrum is heading over to House of Brews for their big show-off
between Sycamore and Snafu starting at 5 p.m.
Join the College for clips of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
while making Hamantaschen
with Hillel to celebrate Purium at 5:30 p.m.
Taste one of the World's Best 50 bars — Three Dots and a Dash
— at The Gin Joint at 7 p.m.
Head to Bohemian Bull for free oysters at their Customer Appreciation Oyster Roast
from 5-7 p.m.
Edmund's Oast Exchange hosts a Loire Valley Wine Tasting
at 5:30 p.m.
Friday
Every Friday at 10 a.m. there is a free coffee tasting at Counter Culture Charleston
. Maybe get exclusive swag or giveaways too.
Come to a pop-up food truck
and Legare Farms Rolling Market night at Carolina bay Park happening from 5-8 p.m.
Join a rooftop pizza party
at Uptown Social featuring Tropical IPA by King's Calling brewing for $35 a head.
The Frothy Beard is releasing a brand new Sour — Jungle Wizard
a mango, bay leaf, and peppercorn sour.
Head to Bar Mash
for a Good Old Fashioned Party at 10 p.m. Design your own Angel's Envy old fashioned, enjoy bites from Southern Roots food truck, and jam out to live music.
Saturday
There will be a jumping castle, street performers, and a food trucks at the free IOP Front Beach Fest
.
Get your taste buds ready for Kalamata’s Tasting Tour
at Children's Museum of the Lowcountry.
Head to the Charleston Sports Pub in West Ashley for a Lowcountry boil
at 1 p.m. with AYCE seasoned crawfish, shrimp, corn, andouille sausage, and more.
Sunday
Uptown Social is hosting new ice cream joint Fat Sheep Co
. and Knockout Cookies for their version of a Good ol' Fashioned Ice Cream Social
at 3 p.m.
Its Second Sunday and Holy Rolly
will be on King serving up their classic rolled ice cream.
Enjoy steamed oysters and a water front view at this Bowen's Island Oyster Roast
at 2 p.m.
The Tattooed Moose in West Ashley is having an all you can eat Oyster Roast
for $20 at 2 p.m.
Lola's Lumpia Food Truck
will roll up to Oak Road Brewery at 1 p.m. to serve up their Filipino cuisine.