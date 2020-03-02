What's Poppin': 31+ ways to sip, sup, and slurp this week

Saying goodbye to a favorite restaurant is never easy

A Fond Farewell

I'll never forget my first visit to Spero, as it was the first restaurant my son (just under 1 year old at the time) liked. I remember it like it was yesterday – we started with a clay pea salad with a soft egg and lemon zest and the next thing you know, little man was taking down peas like it was his job. Without hesitation, Rob brought out another side of peas and gave him a fist bump. Needless to say, it was the first time we didn't have to resort to pouch of pureed fruit.

By Eric Doksa

Column