St. Philip's Tea Room announces 2020 dates 

The Tea Room, started in 1952, will open their doors once again during the week of April 27-May 1 from the hours of 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., daily.
The tradition started at St. Philip's Church, the oldest parish in the state, as the "tea garden," by the women's auxiliary. The annual event raises money for local and international missions as well as the church's choir.
The Lowcountry lunch menu features okra soup, pimento cheese, classic chicken salad, and shrimp salad. Dessert will also be available with dishes like hummingbird cake, Grand Marnier cheesecake, Huguenot tort, and a variety of other sweet treats.
Due to its popularity guests may choose to take advantage of the Tea Room's original 1952 outdoor format that allows them to dine outside in the courtyard or on the Parish Hall's veranda. The Parish Hall will also have plenty of indoor seating with live piano music to enjoy during your lunch.
@ St. Philip's Church
142 Church Street
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: April 27-May 1, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
(843) 722-7734
Price:
Free to attend
