St. Philip's Tea Room announces 2020 dates 

Event Details St. Philip's Tea Room @ St. Philip's Church 142 Church Street Downtown Charleston, SC When: April 27-May 1, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. (843) 722-7734 Price: Free to attend Tea Map





The tradition started at St. Philip's Church, the oldest parish in the state, as the "tea garden," by the women's auxiliary. The annual event raises money for local and international missions as well as the church's choir.The Lowcountry lunch menu features okra soup, pimento cheese, classic chicken salad, and shrimp salad. Dessert will also be available with dishes like hummingbird cake, Grand Marnier cheesecake, Huguenot tort, and a variety of other sweet treats.Due to its popularity guests may choose to take advantage of the Tea Room's original 1952 outdoor format that allows them to dine outside in the courtyard or on the Parish Hall's veranda. The Parish Hall will also have plenty of indoor seating with live piano music to enjoy during your lunch.