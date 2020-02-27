Thursday, February 27, 2020
New Charleston-based online ice cream biz Fat Sheep Co sells inventive treats
We'll take 4 pints, please
Posted
by Shannon Murray
on Thu, Feb 27, 2020 at 11:22 AM
Topics: Openings
Step over Jeni's, there's a new delicious dairy dessert in town. Fat Sheep Co. is a new entirely online ice cream joint for the Charleston area. They serve up and send out unique and southern inspired ice cream pints (and half pints) made fresh to order.
Their menu is condensed, and flavors will rotate on a monthly basis. Some current offerings include:
- Southern Nanner Puddin'
- Mascarpone with lemon curd and benne wafers
- Salted caramel cookie dough
- Goat cheese ice cream with fig preserves and praline pecans
- Cookies & Cream with white chocolate Oreo truffles
- Charleston coconut cake (non-dairy, egg free)
Visit their Instagram
and Facebook
and drool over the up close mixer shots. And please note this company is small, so there may be some wait time on orders.
Tags: Fat Sheep Co, ice cream, online ordering, local company, new flavors, Image