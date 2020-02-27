New Charleston-based online ice cream biz Fat Sheep Co sells inventive treats

Step over Jeni's, there's a new delicious dairy dessert in town. Fat Sheep Co. is a new entirely online ice cream joint for the Charleston area. They serve up and send out unique and southern inspired ice cream pints (and half pints) made fresh to order.

Their menu is condensed, and flavors will rotate on a monthly basis. Some current offerings include:



Southern Nanner Puddin'



Mascarpone with lemon curd and benne wafers



Salted caramel cookie dough



Goat cheese ice cream with fig preserves and praline pecans



Cookies & Cream with white chocolate Oreo truffles



Charleston coconut cake (non-dairy, egg free)

