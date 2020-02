Charleston chefs, distillers, and restaurateurs snag six James Beard semifinalist nominations

click to enlarge Ruta Smith file photo

Delaney Oyster House chef Shamil Velazquez earned a Best Chef Southeast semifinalist nomination in the 2020 James Beard Foundation awards

Today, the James Beard Foundation announced its 2020 semifinalists and as always, Charleston got a few acknowledgments. Many of these folks have seen a JBF nom before, but Charleston newcomerscored a nomination forjust a few months after he helped open Delaney Oyster House with Neighborhood Dining Group (Husk, McCrady's) in the fall.Additional nominations include:In addition to Steve Palmer's nomination, Indigo Road Hospitality Group also posted an acknowledgement for Tiny Lou's in Atlanta.The finalists will be announced on Wed. March 25 with an awards gala to follow in Chicago on May 4.Check out all the semifinalists online at jamesbeard.org