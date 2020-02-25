Rusty Rudder will close its doors in Mt. Pleasant on Sun. March 1

click to enlarge File photo

Get your last bites of the eats at Rusty Rudder this week

After much thought the Rudder ownership team has decided to pursue new adventures outside the food and beverage realm.



The Rudder team will deeply miss the North Mt. Pleasant community and all those that have become part of the Rudder family since 2014. From visitors and regulars to local schools and charitable causes the Rusty Rudder has truly loved their time in the Lowcountry.

Today, Rusty Rudder announced that it is closing this Sunday.A press release states:The Rudder will be open normal hours through Sat. Feb. 29, closing things out with their usual all-you-can-eat oyster roast on the patio at 4 p.m.There have been murmurs online in recent weeks regarding a new Home Team BBQ opening in the Rusty Rudder space, but owner Aaron Siegel told us last week that there's no truth to those rumors.Separately, in a statement Siegel says, "We're always interested in looking at properties outside of our existing markets. Our friends within the real estate and development communities keep us updated on property spaces as they become available. This is fairly standard as we look towards the future with potential expansion in mind, but at this moment have no new locations to announce."Stay tuned for any news of what may be taking over the Rudder spot in North Mt. Pleasant.