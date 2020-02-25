Eat

Tuesday, February 25, 2020

PHOTOS: More from Jackrabbit Filly

Dangerously delicious

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Tue, Feb 25, 2020 at 2:17 PM

Corrie and Shuai Wang's new Jackrabbit Filly wowed our restaurant critic Vanessa Wolf, who said the karaage should come with a warning: "The karaage is a small structure made of chicken. It is delicious, and you are not ready for it." If the review wasn't enough to satisfy you, whet your appetite with some photos that didn't run.
Slideshow PHOTOS: More bites from Jackrabbit Filly
By Ruta Smith
