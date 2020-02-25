Tuesday, February 25, 2020
PHOTOS: More from Jackrabbit Filly
Dangerously delicious
Posted
by Lauren Hurlock
on Tue, Feb 25, 2020 at 2:17 PM
Corrie and Shuai Wang's new Jackrabbit Filly wowed our restaurant critic Vanessa Wolf, who said the karaage should come with a warning: "The karaage is a small structure made of chicken. It is delicious, and you are not ready for it." If the review wasn't enough to satisfy you, whet your appetite with some photos that didn't run.
Tags: Jackrabbit Filly, Shuai Wang, Corrie Wang, Image, Slideshow