What's Poppin': 35+ ways to eat and drink in Charleston this week

Sap-Lai Kitchen Takeover
Welcome to Primary week, Charleston. If politics make you hungry, then we've got you covered. Here's what's poppin this week:
Monday
Come to the second installment of the Boy Choy Bok takeover
at Spanglish Kitchen where they'll be serving up brand new eats from 5-10 p.m.
Taste and play with chocolate at the Teen Chocolate Festival
in the Charleston Public Library.
Tuesday
Edmund's Oast has an amazing lineup of Sicillian Wine tasting
with a special guest from Centopassi winery at a pop in event starting at 5:30 p.m.
Overture West Ashley is having their 1st annual Oyster Roast and Chili Fest
from 4-7 p.m.
There's a Sap-Lai Kitchen takeover
at Dash with Nam Khao, Papaya Salad, and Sticky Rice.
Its monthly Drag Bingo
at Dudleys with Carmella Monet Monroe and Mercy Madison starting at 10 p.m.
Wednesday
Sip at a free public coffee tasting
at Balzac Brothers and Co starting at 4 p.m.
All local business owners and employees are welcome to the Town Proud Shell-a-Bration
oyster roast at 5 p.m.
Wine down on Wednesday with a night market
hosted by Skip & Sully and $2 off all glasses of wine.
Honor the Burgundy region of France featuring escargot, braised duck, and wine pairings for $65 at NICO
.
Its Wine Night Wednesday's
with $12 bottles at A Salt N Battered.
Every Wednesday Uptown Social hosts a karaoke night
with DJ Mikey Lee starting at 10 p.m.
Thursday
Participate in a fermentation class
at The Park Cafe from 5-8 p.m. to learn how to ferment your favorite eats.
Come to a free bottle signing and tasting of Boone's Bourbon
at The Tilted Glass.
There's a Girls' Night Out
at Dockery's where you can catch up with and meet new ladies in the CHS area.
Celebrate Potato Chip inventor George Crum with a blind taste test
and vote for your favorite chips at the Charleston County Public Library.
Head to Holy City brewing
to support dogs and cats (raise money for Dorchester Paws) while drinking pints at 5 p.m.
Get freaky at at the Prohibition Freak Show Party
with knife throwing, sword swallowing, and glass walking from 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Pop into Bay Street Biergarten for a Will Ferrell trivia
night to test your knowledge on the Elf and Step Brothers star.
Republic's 7th Anniversary
party will feature 7 cocktails for $7 starting at 7 p.m. You might event want to get a VIP ticket for $77.
Sweetwater Charleston is hosting a special Thirsty Thursday
with announcements and chances to win prizes.
Friday
Support the mission of clean, fair, and good seafood at Babas of Cannon with their Slow Sips for Slow Fish
event.
Baker and Brewer is teaming up with Swig and Swine to kick off their Other People’s Pizza and Brew
from 6-10 p.m.
Ruth's Chris is hosting a Rombauer Vineyards Wine Dinner
with a five course meal from 6:30-9:30 p.m.
You'll find a classic raspberry concoction
in the Restoration Library at 5 p.m. that dates back to the 1800s.
There will be a Daniel Island Night Marke
t with eats from Mac Daddy's food truck at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday
Bring your appetite to the Food Truck Fest
at Foundry Point from 12-4 p.m.
Yeeman's Hall Canteen: Hanahan Food Truck Park is having their grand opening
of a brand new location for food and fun.
Enjoy a night of delicious charcuterie, mead samples and a complete take-home mead making kit at the Let's Mead Up
event hosted at Coastal Coffee Roasters.
Participate in an O-Ku Sushi Rolling Class
for $65 per person from 12-2 p.m.
Eat up at the Leap Day Lowcountry Boil
at the Salty Dog Bohicket from 4-7 p.m.
Go to Thai Taco Sushi Bar & Grill for a Bud Light Seltzer Party
with DJs, hookah, and bottle service starting at 10 p.m.
Dropping Pin's Chef Sterl is presenting a second vegan eats pop up
at The Rib Guy starting at 2 p.m.
This is the first Saturday for you to hop aboard the Charleston Brewery District Trolley. Read all about it
.
Sunday
The Shuck it, Let's Party oyster roast
will be held by Pearlz Little Oyster Bar as their last roast until fall 2020.
Head to The Park Cafe for a Holy City Vintage Market
with great vendors and yummy food from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Boozy Bingo
is back at Charleston Sports Pub from 12-3 p.m. Get sloshed on $10 mimosa carafes and win prizes.
As always El Jefe is hosting their Sunday Bottomless Brunch Buffet
for just $25 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.