Friday, February 21, 2020

Firefly Distillery is officially open for tours, tastings, and sales as of today, Fri. Feb. 21

Pour one out — for real this time

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Fri, Feb 21, 2020 at 3:42 PM

Last weekend we reported that Firefly Distillery's official opening of their new 25,000 square foot space would include free music, a food truck, tours and ... no booze. After a hiccup with their liquor license transfer, Firefly now has everything in place and the new Park Circle adjacent spot is up and running. We're about as excited as the team in the video above. 
This weekend's Saturday at Firefly will feature live music from Weigh Station and food from Jonny Poppers. Enjoy the chilly air with tastes of Firefly bourbon, Sweet Tea Whiskey, Sea Island Rum, and of course, Sweet Tea Vodka.

Firefly is open Mon.-Sat. from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Visitors can book tours online.
Event Details Firefly Distillery Grand Opening
@ Firefly Distillery
4201 Spruill Avenue
North Charleston
Charleston, SC
When: Sat., May 2, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Price: Free to attend
Map

