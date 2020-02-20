Farmbar hosts fundraising event with bites from local chefs, curated wine pairings, and more

The Farmbar invites guests to join them for a fundraising evening
in support of the making of documentary film, All the Best, Jean-Louis
by creator and executive producer Suzi Bittles. This event will be held on Sat. March 7 from 5-9 p.m. at a private home on Sullivan’s Island.
Tickets are $225 and available for purchase online
.
The Farmbar is the brainchild of Tara Derr Darling, a local entrepreneur who in the past has described herself
as an "artist, nomad, food monger, and emerging farmer."
The concept of the Farmbar has evolved over the past decade (it was once a sustainable restaurant in a silver bullet camper), but currently Darling is using it to bring farmers and chefs together for special events and experiences which offer individuals the opportunity to "push their craft."
Jean-Louis Palladin led the revolution of French chefs bringing their art of cooking to the United States, opening his restaurant Jean-Louis at Washington's Watergate Hotel in 1979. He was a James Beard Award winner and beloved by those that ate
at his restaurant.
Palladin passed away from lung cancer in 2001, but he gave Bittles his blessing to create this documentary in 2000, saying: "I am 100 percent behind you, because no one has ever pointed a finger at this subject before."
On March 7, chef Josh Keeler and collaborators will cook and provide a grazing feast of small plates. Look forward to beverages like wine pairings by Nat Gunter of Raj Parr Wine Club, specialty drinks by Cannonborough Beverage Co., and beer from Coast Brewing Company.
The menu for the event will include a wide array of flavors — think smoked fish brandade with masa sourdough and field peas cooked in a clay pot with salted pork. There will be lemon curd ice cream, fried olives with blood orange rind, fire-seared beef ribeye, and more.
As the organizers put it, "The menu is a conversation we have as chefs, farmers, and food loving people." In addition to Keeler, participating chefs include Tara Derr and Jon Darling, Maki Nakahashi, Pascal Lienard, Olivier Borde, Jacques Larson, and Kevin Getzewich.
During their meal, guests will have the opportunity to mingle with the evening's lineup of creative collaborators and special guests.
Guests of honor include Verveine Palladin, Corey Whittington, Olivier Palladin, John and Sukey Jamison, and film creator and executive producer, Bittles. An auction will take place during the event in an effort to raise additional funds for the shooting of the film to begin this September.
This event will be filmed and photographed to be used alongside the content from past and future fundraising events in support of this film. The purchase of a ticket to this event signifies the authorization and consent to guests’ images and interview statements to be used in connection with this project.
When: Sat., March 7, 5-9 p.m.
Price:
$225
Benefits + Fundraisers