Eat

Friday, February 21, 2020

Farmbar hosts fundraising event with bites from local chefs, curated wine pairings, and more

Celebrating a beloved French chef

Posted by Priscilla Vanartsdalen on Fri, Feb 21, 2020 at 9:18 AM

The Farmbar invites guests to join them for a fundraising evening in support of the making of documentary film, All the Best, Jean-Louis by creator and executive producer Suzi Bittles. This event will be held on Sat. March 7 from 5-9 p.m. at a private home on Sullivan’s Island.

Tickets are $225 and available for purchase online.

The Farmbar is the brainchild of Tara Derr Darling, a local entrepreneur who in the past has described herself as an "artist, nomad, food monger, and emerging farmer."

The concept of the Farmbar has evolved over the past decade (it was once a sustainable restaurant in a silver bullet camper), but currently Darling is using it to bring farmers and chefs together for special events and experiences which offer individuals the opportunity to "push their craft."
Related Farmbar hopes to anchor the creative corridor of the upper peninsula: Creative Fare
Farmbar hopes to anchor the creative corridor of the upper peninsula
Creative Fare
Tara Derr Webb describes herself as an "artist, nomad, food monger, and emerging farmer." A recent transplant to Charleston, she is planning a new restaurant concept and retail space that will embody her philosophy on the role of food in the community. Derr Webb will also be the first tenant of Lindsay and Kate Nevin's 1600 Meeting Street, the "creative incubator" space located in the upper peninsula. As the development continues its long progress from blueprints to reality, Derr Webb and the Farmbar represent the metaphorical groundbreaking of the collaborative space and the first sign of the philosophy behind 1600 Meeting Street taking root.
By Libby Conwell
Features
Jean-Louis Palladin led the revolution of French chefs bringing their art of cooking to the United States, opening his restaurant Jean-Louis at Washington's Watergate Hotel in 1979. He was a James Beard Award winner and beloved by those that ate at his restaurant.

Palladin passed away from lung cancer in 2001, but he gave Bittles his blessing to create this documentary in 2000, saying: "I am 100 percent behind you, because no one has ever pointed a finger at this subject before."

On March 7, chef Josh Keeler and collaborators will cook and provide a grazing feast of small plates. Look forward to beverages like wine pairings by Nat Gunter of Raj Parr Wine Club, specialty drinks by Cannonborough Beverage Co., and beer from Coast Brewing Company.

The menu for the event will include a wide array of flavors — think smoked fish brandade with masa sourdough and field peas cooked in a clay pot with salted pork. There will be lemon curd ice cream, fried olives with blood orange rind, fire-seared beef ribeye, and more.

As the organizers put it, "The menu is a conversation we have as chefs, farmers, and food loving people." In addition to Keeler, participating chefs include Tara Derr and Jon Darling, Maki Nakahashi, Pascal Lienard, Olivier Borde, Jacques Larson, and Kevin Getzewich.

During their meal, guests will have the opportunity to mingle with the evening's lineup of creative collaborators and special guests.

Guests of honor include Verveine Palladin, Corey Whittington, Olivier Palladin, John and Sukey Jamison, and film creator and executive producer, Bittles. An auction will take place during the event in an effort to raise additional funds for the shooting of the film to begin this September.

This event will be filmed and photographed to be used alongside the content from past and future fundraising events in support of this film. The purchase of a ticket to this event signifies the authorization and consent to guests’ images and interview statements to be used in connection with this project. 
Event Details Jean-Louis Documentary Fundraising Evening
When: Sat., March 7, 5-9 p.m.
Price: $225
Buy Tickets
Benefits + Fundraisers

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS