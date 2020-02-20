Farmbar hosts fundraising event with bites from local chefs, curated wine pairings, and more

Farmbar hopes to anchor the creative corridor of the upper peninsula

Tara Derr Webb describes herself as an "artist, nomad, food monger, and emerging farmer." A recent transplant to Charleston, she is planning a new restaurant concept and retail space that will embody her philosophy on the role of food in the community. Derr Webb will also be the first tenant of Lindsay and Kate Nevin's 1600 Meeting Street, the "creative incubator" space located in the upper peninsula. As the development continues its long progress from blueprints to reality, Derr Webb and the Farmbar represent the metaphorical groundbreaking of the collaborative space and the first sign of the philosophy behind 1600 Meeting Street taking root.

By Libby Conwell

