Eat

Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Get half-off all wine bottles during 82 Queen's 32nd anniversary celebrations this month

Cheers to that

Posted by Shannon Murray on Tue, Feb 18, 2020 at 2:09 PM

click to enlarge PROVIDED
  • Provided
To celebrate 32 years in town, 82 Queen sells all wine bottles for half-off, Feb. 24-March 1.

A portion of proceeds from the wine bottle sales will help support Catch Up on Lunch, a fundraising effort to repay past due lunch debt for public school children in Charleston, Dorchester, and Berkeley Counties.

Jonathan Kish, Queen Street Hospitality's chief executive officer, said, "For our anniversary, we’re happy to offer a weeklong wine special to our Charleston locals, but more importantly to raise money for a cause that our team passionately supports."

Location Details 82 Queen
82 Queen
82 Queen St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 723-7591
Lunch (Mon.-Sat.), Dinner (daily), and Sun. Brunch
New Southern
Map
Topics: Drink Deals, Fund-raisers, Wine

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Events

  • 82 Queen Anniversary Celebration @ 82 Queen

    • Feb. 24-March 1, 11 a.m. A la carte

Location

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS