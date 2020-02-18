Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Get half-off all wine bottles during 82 Queen's 32nd anniversary celebrations this month
by Shannon Murray
on Tue, Feb 18, 2020 at 2:09 PM
To celebrate 32 years in town, 82 Queen sells all wine bottles for half-off, Feb. 24-March 1.
A portion of proceeds from the wine bottle sales will help support Catch Up on Lunch
, a fundraising effort to repay past due lunch debt for public school children in Charleston, Dorchester, and Berkeley Counties.
Jonathan Kish, Queen Street Hospitality's chief executive officer, said, "For our anniversary, we’re happy to offer a weeklong wine special to our Charleston locals, but more importantly to raise money for a cause that our team passionately supports."
