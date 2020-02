Get half-off all wine bottles during 82 Queen's 32nd anniversary celebrations this month

click to enlarge Provided

To celebrate 32 years in town, 82 Queen sells all wine bottles for half-off, Feb. 24-March 1.A portion of proceeds from the wine bottle sales will help support Catch Up on Lunch , a fundraising effort to repay past due lunch debt for public school children in Charleston, Dorchester, and Berkeley Counties.Jonathan Kish, Queen Street Hospitality's chief executive officer, said, "For our anniversary, we’re happy to offer a weeklong wine special to our Charleston locals, but more importantly to raise money for a cause that our team passionately supports."