Celebrate National Margarita Day at these area restaurants Sat. Feb. 22

Bottoms up, Charleston — it's National Margarita Day this Sat. Feb. 22 (for some reason). Here's where to score some salty/boozy/frozen deals around town:All threelocations will be hosting National Margarita Day celebrations featuring drink specials and tastings this Sat. Order a classic margarita for just $5 for the holiday. Opt to try one of the restaurant’s flavor-infused tequilas made in house. Flavors include pineapple, habanero, berry serrano, jalapeno, and strawberry cucumber. Each of the Cantina locations will be offering free samples of a different tequila as well as Mex 1 swag.on King Street will be hosting its own marg party Feb 22 to celebrate the national holiday. From 2-6 p.m., enjoy live music as well as food and drink specials like signature margarita pitchers for $35. Estrella pitchers will be $25. Food specials include two tacos, rice and beans for $10, and two sushi rolls for $20.opens their doors at 11 a.m. to celebrate National Margarita Day. The restaurant took home the top award of Fan Favorite Margarita at the 2019 Charleston Margarita Fest. Drink specials will be offered all day long and will include the restaurant's signature “Nitro-rita” made with liquid nitrogen in a variety of flavors.is offering margarita flights all day for only $16; each flight has four different flavors, cucumber lime, raspberry-mora, strawberry, and mango. They'll also have $5 house margaritas and a tequila testing between 7-9 p.m. with over 70 premium tequila bottles on the patio.starts the fun at 11 a.m. with entertainment and live music by Graham Whorley and DJ Shaman, $3 house margs all days, and giveaways.is celebrating national marg day with $2 off all classic margaritas all day; Minero’s famous Queso Ranchero will be available all day for just $5.(all locations) will be offering a passionfruit margarita with a pineapple-infused tequila shot for $6 on National Margarita Day.