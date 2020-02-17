Charleston gets its second Krispy Kreme with new spot opening in Ladson on Tues. Feb. 25

click to enlarge
Ladson will get its very own Krispy Kreme on Tues. Feb. 25 (just in time for Mardi Gras).
This will be the second location in the Charleston area (the other spot is on Savannah Hwy. in West Ashley), located at the corner of Ladson Road and Palmetto Commerce Parkway.
It will, however, not be the first Krispy Kreme in the North Charleston area. Until 2001 there was a location on Rivers Avenue which was removed due to a road project.
But now, North Charleston-area folks can have their donuts back, hot and now. This new location will feature the iconic donut theater, specialty coffee drinks, freshly-made donuts, and a drive thru.
The grand opening event features a golden ticket opportunity. Within the first week of their opening, Krispy Kreme will randomly distribute Golden tickets to over a hundred customers. These golden tickets will allow the lucky winners to have a free dozen glazed donuts every month for a year.
In addition, they will have specials and giveaways throughout the grand opening time-period. Be sure to follow their Facebook page(@KrispyKremeLadsonSC
) for updates on any contests, giveaways, or updates.
The new location is also looking for employees to join their team. Currently they are hiring for all positions and all shifts. Applications are located at Wingate Hotel 9280 University Boulevard in North Charleston, and applicants can call (843) 871- 0401 with any questions.