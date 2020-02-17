Monday, February 17, 2020
Baker and Brewer launches new beer and pizza collaboration series, O.P.P.B.
Naughty (and delicious) by nature
by Shannon Murray
on Mon, Feb 17, 2020 at 8:18 AM
Baker and Brewer, the food baby of EVO and Holy City Brewing, is set to launch a new collaboration series starting Fri. Feb. 28 at 6 p.m.
The series, aptly titled Other People's Pizza and Brew (O.P.P.B.)
, will feature Swig & Swine as the first guest. B&B is creating a special brew called The Pig Easy, a light beer brewed with a smoked malt.
The new beer will be on tap at Baker and Brewer and all three Swig & Swine locations.
On the same day, S&S pit master and owner Anthony DiBernardo will be conjuring up his take on the restaurant's beloved Pork Trifecta. Think sausage, pork belly, and a whole hog on a pizza accompanied by red sauce with mozzarella and parmigiano-reggiano.
Restaurants, breweries, and any culinary concepts interested in collaborating with Baker & Brewer’s O.P.P.B. series can send queries to kerry@southcitypr.com.
