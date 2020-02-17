Eat

Monday, February 17, 2020

Baker and Brewer launches new beer and pizza collaboration series, O.P.P.B.

Naughty (and delicious) by nature

Posted by Shannon Murray on Mon, Feb 17, 2020 at 8:18 AM

Baker and Brewer, the food baby of EVO and Holy City Brewing, is set to launch a new collaboration series starting Fri. Feb. 28 at 6 p.m.

The series, aptly titled Other People's Pizza and Brew (O.P.P.B.), will feature Swig & Swine as the first guest. B&B is creating a special brew called The Pig Easy, a light beer brewed with a smoked malt.

The new beer will be on tap at Baker and Brewer and all three Swig & Swine locations.

On the same day, S&S pit master and owner Anthony DiBernardo will be conjuring up his take on the restaurant's beloved Pork Trifecta. Think sausage, pork belly, and a whole hog on a pizza accompanied by red sauce with mozzarella and parmigiano-reggiano.

Restaurants, breweries, and any culinary concepts interested in collaborating with Baker & Brewer’s O.P.P.B. series can send queries to kerry@southcitypr.com.
