Atlanta's Slutty Vegan pops up at The Royal American Mon. Feb. 17

Take a bite of a juicy vegan burger at the Royal American's Slutty Vegan pop-up on Mon. Feb. 17, 5-9 p.m. The Atlanta-based restaurant heads to Charleston as part of their "Gettin' Slutty Tour
."
Slutty Vegan owner Pinky Cole will be serving up burgers like the Big Dawg, made with Beyond meat bratwurst, sauerkraut, and slutty sauce on a vegan pretzel bun and The Fussy Hussy, a plant-based patty with American cheese, shredded lettuce, onion, pickle, and vegan mayo on a Hawaiian bun.
We are most looking forward to the PLT, a grilled sweet plantain tossed in a spicy jerk sauce, topped with lettuce and tomato, drizzled with their secret sauce on a Hawaiian bun. Need we say more?
Slutty Vegan was founded in 2018, with the goal of showing diners that vegan food doesn't have to be expensive and bland. It can be, dare we say, slutty
.
@ The Royal American
970 Morrison Dr.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Mon., Feb. 17, 5-9 p.m.
Price:
Prices vary
Foodie Events