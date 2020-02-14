Little Miss Ha now open for lunch and dinner in Mt. Pleasant

Little Miss Ha will serve up Vietnamese cuisine in Mt. Pleasant ... soon

Proof of concept

Hudgins is opening her first store front at 915 Houston Northcutt ... soon. "It was supposed to be December, and then January, now we're hoping for the end of the month," she says. Formerly Betty's Eatery and before that, Aya Cookhouse, the location is conveniently located next to Whole Foods, a yoga studio, a running store — suburban amenity heaven.

By Mary Scott Hardaway

Eat