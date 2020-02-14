Eat

Friday, February 14, 2020

Little Miss Ha now open for lunch and dinner in Mt. Pleasant

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Fri, Feb 14, 2020 at 10:21 AM

click to enlarge Gather round for casual Vietnamese food in Mt. P - PROVIDED
Janice Hudgins' elevated fast casual Vietnamese restaurant Little Miss Ha is now open in Mt. Pleasant.
Located at 915 Houston Northcutt, the spot is open for lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. serving up dishes inspired by Hudgins' mother's recipes. Appetizers are $7-$10 and include Imperial rolls, steamed pork dumplings, steamed bao buns with braised short rib, spring rolls, and green curry mussels. Entrees range from $8-$15 and include her popular Saigon salad, a vermicelli bowl, banh mi, yellow curry, sesame noodle stir fry, cauliflower fried rice, and three different varieties of pho.

When we chatted with the private chef and caterer this January, she noted that while she never thought she'd want to open a restaurant, after more than a year at exploratory food court Workshop she realized her concept was ready for the big leagues. Hudgins is also excited to bring a little more diversity to the Mt. Pleasant food scene. "I felt there was a need and lack of diversity ... I was filling that niche."
To date, Little Miss Ha is the fourth former Workshop stall to open a stand-alone storefront.

Location Details Little Miss Ha
915 Houston Northcutt Blvd.
Mt. Pleasant
Charleston, SC
Mon-Sat. 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Thai + Vietnamese
Map

