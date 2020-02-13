Vivian Howard set to open a restaurant and cafe in Charleston this summer

Meet David Thompson, the architect behind some of the Holy City's hottest restaurants

Designing Dinner

When it comes to the stars of the Holy City's culinary scene, you may not instantly recognize the name David Thompson, but chances are you've eaten in one of his restaurants: FIG, The Grocery, Butcher & Bee, The Belmont, Indaco, The Ordinary, Craftsmen Kitchen & Tap House, The Daily, Artisan Meat Share, to name but a few.

By Allston McCrady

Features