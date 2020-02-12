Bacco chef set to open casual Italian eatery on Folly Beach this February

click to enlarge

Chef Michael Scognamiglio helped open neighborhood favorite Bacco east of the Cooper in 2007, and for 13 years has turned out premium primi dishes like lasagna bolognese and fettuccini carbonara alongside solid Italian cocktails and vino.He's bringing his passion for pasta to the beach this Feb. with Alfredo's on Folly , a "quick, casual, counter-service eatery" serving pasta, panini, salads, and light antipasta.Alfredo's will be located in the old Wich Doctor space at 106 W. Hudson Ave., Scognamiglio says they plan to start with limited hours, Mon.-Sat. from 11 a.m.-9 p.m., eventually opening seven days a week when the crowds start to flood Folly. He says they plan to open by Wed. Feb. 19, but "maybe sooner."The chef has Italian in his blood — his family hails from Venice and Naples — and he'll share his experience with staff, working alongside them "100 percent of the time" in the beginning.Alfredo's will offer antipasta dishes, soups and salads; panini sandwiches including caprese, spicy Calabrian, porchetta, and chicken Parm; fresh pasta; and gelato, cannoli, and tiramisu. Check out the full menu here

"This will be a type of spot that Folly doesn’t have," says Scognamiglio. "It will be perfect for a quick lunch or dinner where our guests can pop in and grab something to go or dine in after or before spending time out on Folly."



Nothing says 'beach eats' like beef ragu pappardelle, no? Stay tuned here for updates about the Italian joint's opening date.

